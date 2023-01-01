If you're visiting the zoo, whose ticket booth is 50m away, it's well worth stopping at this viewpoint tower to survey a vast sweep of cityscape: notice the Royal Palace visible amid trees way beyond Enchey Gompa.

It's named for a tiny associated Hindu temple which is almost lost amid all the souvenir stalls. A short cut means you can walk down through the forest to Enchey Gompa in under 20 minutes. The path starts at the Pinetum short cut marker between two white-painted concrete posts, 50m north of Ganesh Tok (not the lane 15m beyond). Descend the obvious path southwest through pine woods for five minutes to a clearing and secondary viewpoint, then double back to the left. After another five or six minutes turn right onto a cobbled lane between tiny half-timbered cottages. After two minutes walking towards the TV Tower you'll meet a bend of Chanmari Rd, with the monastery entrance another three minutes ahead (up).