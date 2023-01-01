Enchey Gompa

On the city's northern outskirts, approached through rustling conifers, Enchey is a small but appealing Nyingma-Buddhist monastery that is, in a sense, Gangtok's raison d'être: it was the site's perceived sanctity that originally attracted people to this once-obscure area. The vibrantly colourful prayer hall features a three-dimensional scene of stacked creatures that offers a curious interpretation of evolution behind the sharp-nosed central Buddha figure.

New surrounding buildings are under reconstruction, replacing structures destroyed in the 2011 earthquake.

Taxis from MG Marg cost ₹200. Walking here from Ganesh Tok takes just over 15 minutes assuming you find your way through the forest; don't try the route in reverse.

Descending to The Ridge takes 15 minutes if you use the shortcut stairways, emerging near the Tamarind Residency hotel.