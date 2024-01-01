Flower Exhibition Centre

Gangtok

Flower-wise it's less exciting than many a British garden-centre shop, but a visit to this small, covered collection of potted plants is perversely entertaining if only to watch colourfully dressed fellow visitors going selfie mad, sometimes with a soundtrack of Bollywood hits – perhaps orchids thrive on rhythm?

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • No. 272 Mountaineer narrow gauge steam locomotive in engine shed at Darjeeling Railway Station.

    Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

    29.7 MILES

    The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, known affectionately as the toy train, made its first journey along its precipice-topping, 2ft-wide tracks in 1881 and…

  • Buddha Park

    Buddha Park

    15.6 MILES

    With a breathtaking backdrop of Himalayan peaks, the gigantic, 41m-tall Buddha statue is one of Sikkim's most iconic sights. Finished in 2013, it's…

  • Resum Gompa

    Resum Gompa

    22.38 MILES

    This wobbly old temple is a peaceful, half-forgotten delight with appealingly naive paintings and an incredible 360-degree mountain panorama. There's no…

  • Norbugang Park

    Norbugang Park

    24.7 MILES

    All aflutter with prayer flags, the Norbugang 'coronation park' is a historic woodland garden containing a small temple, a huge prayer wheel, a chorten…

  • Samdruptse

    Samdruptse

    17.91 MILES

    Visible for miles, this 45m-high statue of Padmasambhava (Guru Rimpoche) is painted in shimmering copper and gilt and sits on a lotus plinth high above…

  • Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

    Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

    1.29 MILES

    The NIT's 1958 core building feels like a Tibetan fantasy palace, with corner towers, colourful mural frontage and a forest-glade setting. The main hall…

  • Char Dham

    Char Dham

    20.88 MILES

    This unmissable feast of colour is a remarkable Hindu religious theme park crowning Solophuk hilltop, 5km southwest of Namchi. It brings together replicas…

  • Tsuklakhang

    Tsuklakhang

    0.38 MILES

    Gangtok's 'royal' monastery has a very impressive centrepiece temple whose superb interior incorporates a pair of carved dragon columns flanking the main…

Nearby Gangtok attractions

1. Enchey Gompa

0.35 MILES

On the city's northern outskirts, approached through rustling conifers, Enchey is a small but appealing Nyingma-Buddhist monastery that is, in a sense,…

2. Tsuklakhang

0.38 MILES

Gangtok's 'royal' monastery has a very impressive centrepiece temple whose superb interior incorporates a pair of carved dragon columns flanking the main…

4. Ganesh Tok

0.75 MILES

If you're visiting the zoo, whose ticket booth is 50m away, it's well worth stopping at this viewpoint tower to survey a vast sweep of cityscape: notice…

5. Himalayan Zoological Park

0.8 MILES

Among India's best-maintained zoos, this lushly forested park occupies an entire hillside. The star attractions are Sikkim's animal emblems, the red…

6. Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

1.29 MILES

The NIT's 1958 core building feels like a Tibetan fantasy palace, with corner towers, colourful mural frontage and a forest-glade setting. The main hall…

7. Lingdum Gompa

1.88 MILES

Layered amid peaceful forests, Lingdum Gompa is arguably the most photogenic monastery in the Gangtok area. Its centrepiece is a large, attractive…

8. Tashi Viewpoint

2.69 MILES

When clouds lift, Gangtok's best glimpses of Khangchendzonga are from this roadside knoll at the junction of routes to Mangan and Nathu La, around 7km…