Private Day-Trip To Agra Including The Taj Mahal From Jaipur By Train

6am - You'll be picked up from your hotel in Jaipur and transferred to Jaipur Railway Station where you will board your super fast Deluxe Train to the City of the Taj Mahal, Agra.Note: Please carry a valid, photo ID like a passport, driver's license, or student identity card.7:05am – Your Super fast Deluxe Train, Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12035) departs from Jaipur Railway Station. (Breakfast will be served on board during your 3.5-hour journey all while enjoying the scenic countryside on board the train.)10:35am – As you arrive at Agra Fort Railway Station, you will be met by your representative/driver at the main exit gate. He will be holding a sign with your name for you to find easily. After you have arrived and met with your driver, you'll head to a 5-star hotel to freshen up where you will be able to use the hotel wash rooms. You'll then meet your tour guide in the hotel lobby. 11am - You'll leave the hotel to visit the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the world's best-known tomb that stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his queen Mumtaz Mahal. Please keep in mind that the Taj Mahal is closed every Friday.1pm - Enjoy a lunch break at a local, air-conditioned restaurant.2pm – After lunch you'll visit Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques and private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire.3pm – In the afternoon, enjoy shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and soft-stone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leather-ware, brass-ware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work.5pm - After a memorable day, transfer to the Agra Fort Railway Station. (Train departs at 5:40pm. Dinner will be served on board).9:20pm – Train arrives at Jaipur Railway Station, where you will be met by your driver and driven to your hotel or the airport in Jaipur.