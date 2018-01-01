Welcome to Eastern Rajasthan
Wildlife enthusiasts will relish opportunities at the national parks of Ranthambhore, Sariska Tiger Reserve and Keoladeo. Tiger-spotting is unsurpassed at Ranthambhore, which has provided the tigers to repopulate Sariska. India’s premier bird sanctuary, Keoladeo National Park, hosts an astonishing population of resident and migratory birds in a picturesque wetland setting.
Travellers of all descriptions are drawn to Pushkar, a pale blue town that hosts an extravagant, internationally renowned camel fair. While Pushkar is a Hindu pilgrimage and a legendary travellers’ halt to chill and shop, nearby Ajmer hosts the extraordinary dargah (shrine or place of burial of a Muslim saint) of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, India’s most important Muslim pilgrimage site.
Private Taj Mahal and Agra Day Tour from Jaipur
After pickup from your Jaipur hotel at 6am, transfer for five hours in an air-conditioned vehicle to Agra where an art historian guide meets you to lead a 2-hour tour of the Taj Mahal followed by a 1-hour tour of Agra Fort, also known as the Red Fort along with Baby Taj which is the small form of the Taj Mahal with a beautiful interior and lush green garden. This specialist guide will focus on artistic and historic details that enrich the experience of the sites. Following a lunch break (at own expense), continue by car to Fatehpur Sikri and visit Amazing Buland Darwaza which is the biggest Gate of the World and enjoy the beautiful palaces that we made for different queens of Akbar as per their convenience. Then travel three hours by car back to your hotel in Jaipur, arriving around 8pm.
Amber Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal Full-Day Private Jaipur Tour
Meet your guide at your Jaipur hotel or arrange to be picked up at the airport or railway station in Jaipur at approximately 8am. Begin the tour by visiting the Amber Fort. The Amber Fort is situated on a ridge just outside Jaipur City and is beautifully reflected in the lake below. Inside the fort, you will encounter the world-renowned Jai Mandir temple with its dazzling Sheesh Mahal hall of mirrors. The walls and the ceiling of the Mahal are covered with a beautiful array of mirrors, which reflect any streak of light, illuminating the entire room.Continue the tour by making a photo stop at Jal Mahal around 11am. This Rajput style "Water Palace" sits in the center of the Man Sarobar lake. The lake is often dry during the summer, but the winter monsoons frequently turn it into a beautiful lake filled with water hyacinths. Next, you will visit the Hawa Mahal, another Rajput landmark also known as the Palace of the Winds, for more photo opportunities. The five story Hawa Mahal was built in 1799A.D. along the main street of the old city. It is a pink sandstone masterpiece with semi-octagonal and delicately honeycombed windows.After taking a short break to enjoy lunch at a popular local restaurant, you will visit the City Palace and observatory which is located in the heart of the old city. Once the royal residence of the King of Jaipur, the palace was built using a blend of Rajasthani and Mughal styles. It features carved arches, intricately crafted columns and two carved marble elephants that guard the entrance.Later in the day, enjoy an afternoon of shopping in Jaipur where you will find an enticing variety of goods. Some of the most popular items include precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles. The tour will conclude around 5pm when you are transferred back to your Jaipur hotel, airport or railway station.
Night Tour of Jaipur City Monuments and Streets
You will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Jaipur at 10 PM and transferred to Amber Fort to enjoy the beautiful night view of the fort from the outside. Later on we will drive towards the Water Palace with beautiful view of the palace surrounded by water. Try to capture the wonderful moments with the camera. After the palace we will drive towards the Palace of Winds to experience the beautiful night view of the architecture and then proceed to the area of old Streets of Jaipur including Jewellery Street, Small Cross Road, Big Cross Road along with some ancient buildings of Jaipur. By the end of the tour, we will drop you off at your hotel by 12:30 AM.
Private Full Day Tour of Jaipur
Jaipur, also popularly known as the Pink City, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Founded by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, in 1727 A.D. Jaipur is one of the finest planned cities of India, located in the semi-desert lands of Rajasthan. The city which once had been the capital of the royalty now is the capital city of Rajasthan. The very structure of Jaipur resembles the taste of the Rajputs and the Royal families. At present, Jaipur is a major business center with all requisites of a metropolitan city.Hawa Mahal, the most famous landmark of Jaipur, the palace of winds built in 1799 by Sawai Pratap Singh was actually planned for the royal household to have a look at everyday life of the city. The palace has tier upon tier of curved arch surmounting fairy casements with “jali” – latticework screens. The Jantar Mantar monument of Jaipur, is a collection of nineteen architectural astronomical instruments, built by the Rajput king Sawai Jai Singh, and completed in 1738 CE. It features the world’s largest stone sundial, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.It is the largest stone astronomical observatory in the world and this feature makes it, a special destination for a traveler.
Private Day-Trip To Agra Including The Taj Mahal From Jaipur By Train
6am - You'll be picked up from your hotel in Jaipur and transferred to Jaipur Railway Station where you will board your super fast Deluxe Train to the City of the Taj Mahal, Agra.Note: Please carry a valid, photo ID like a passport, driver's license, or student identity card.7:05am – Your Super fast Deluxe Train, Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12035) departs from Jaipur Railway Station. (Breakfast will be served on board during your 3.5-hour journey all while enjoying the scenic countryside on board the train.)10:35am – As you arrive at Agra Fort Railway Station, you will be met by your representative/driver at the main exit gate. He will be holding a sign with your name for you to find easily. After you have arrived and met with your driver, you'll head to a 5-star hotel to freshen up where you will be able to use the hotel wash rooms. You'll then meet your tour guide in the hotel lobby. 11am - You'll leave the hotel to visit the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the world's best-known tomb that stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his queen Mumtaz Mahal. Please keep in mind that the Taj Mahal is closed every Friday.1pm - Enjoy a lunch break at a local, air-conditioned restaurant.2pm – After lunch you'll visit Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques and private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire.3pm – In the afternoon, enjoy shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and soft-stone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leather-ware, brass-ware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work.5pm - After a memorable day, transfer to the Agra Fort Railway Station. (Train departs at 5:40pm. Dinner will be served on board).9:20pm – Train arrives at Jaipur Railway Station, where you will be met by your driver and driven to your hotel or the airport in Jaipur.
Jaipur Small-Group Half-Day Food and Walking Tour
Be collected from your Jaipur accommodations in late afternoon and head out to discover the culinary delights of the walled old city as well as new food spots from some of the most famous food joints of the 'Pink City of India'. Some of them have been in business for more than 100 years. In addition to food, you'll also get the chance to see a number of hidden corners of the city, which normal tourists don't really know about.This Jaipur food tour is a food walk and city tour in one compact package which is a great thing to do if you have 3-4 hours to spare.