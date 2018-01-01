Private Day Tour To Bundi Fort From Jaipur

8 Am: You will be picked up in an AC Vehicle by our professional driver and then after a drive of 4 Hours you will reach Bundi,12 Noon: Your first stop would be Bundi Palace, which is also known as Garh Palace, Garh Palace is known for its artistic Rajput style architecture which can be easily seen in its Jharokhas and pillars. Among other palaces which are famous for their decoration like Chhatra Mahal, Phool Mahal and Badal Mahal, there is a somewhat separate Ummed Mahal, famously known as ‘Chitrashala‘. Chitrashala has fascinating pavilion and a gallery of miniature murals located on a raised platform above a garden platform.Enjoy 2 Hours at the Palace and then proceed for Lunch.2 Pm: Lunch 3 Pm: Visit Sukh Mahal, Sukh Mahal, built during the reign of Ummed Singh is positioned by the lake Jait Sagar. The main attraction of Sukh Mahal is a white marble Chhatri or an umbrella. There is an amazing Umbrella at the terrace of the second storey of the mahal. This Chhatri is the prime attraction of Sukh Mahal.4 Pm: Visit Taragarh Fort from outside and get some amazing views of the Fort and then drive back to Jaipur.5 Pm: Drive to Jaipur for 4 Hours.9 Pm: Dropped at Hotel/Resort/Railway Station/Airport in Jaipur.Guest can also opt to stay at Bundi and the Tour ends here.