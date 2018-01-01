Welcome to Bundi
Bundi came into its own in the 12th century when a group of Chauhan nobles from Ajmer were pushed south by Mohammed of Ghori. They wrested the Bundi area from the Mina and Bhil tribes and made Bundi the capital of their kingdom, known as Hadoti. Bundi was generally loyal to the Mughals from the late 16th century on, but it maintained its independent status until incorporated into the state of Rajasthan after 1947.
Top experiences in Bundi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bundi activities
Private Transfer From Udaipur To Bundi
You will be picked up in the morning by an English-speaking driver from Udaipur Junction Railway Station, the bus station or your centrally located hotel in Udaipur . please write a departure time on special recruitment Bundi is a city with 104,457 inhabitants in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan state in northwest India. It is of particular architectural note for its ornate forts, palaces, and stepwell reservoirs known as baoris.This Is Only One Way Private Transfer From Udaipur To Bundiyou will be transferred via car to Bundi , You will Drop Off the Bundi Airport, Bundi Junction Railway Station or the bus station or Drop Off a centrally located hotel in Bundi
Private Day Tour To Bundi Fort From Jaipur
8 Am: You will be picked up in an AC Vehicle by our professional driver and then after a drive of 4 Hours you will reach Bundi,12 Noon: Your first stop would be Bundi Palace, which is also known as Garh Palace, Garh Palace is known for its artistic Rajput style architecture which can be easily seen in its Jharokhas and pillars. Among other palaces which are famous for their decoration like Chhatra Mahal, Phool Mahal and Badal Mahal, there is a somewhat separate Ummed Mahal, famously known as ‘Chitrashala‘. Chitrashala has fascinating pavilion and a gallery of miniature murals located on a raised platform above a garden platform.Enjoy 2 Hours at the Palace and then proceed for Lunch.2 Pm: Lunch 3 Pm: Visit Sukh Mahal, Sukh Mahal, built during the reign of Ummed Singh is positioned by the lake Jait Sagar. The main attraction of Sukh Mahal is a white marble Chhatri or an umbrella. There is an amazing Umbrella at the terrace of the second storey of the mahal. This Chhatri is the prime attraction of Sukh Mahal.4 Pm: Visit Taragarh Fort from outside and get some amazing views of the Fort and then drive back to Jaipur.5 Pm: Drive to Jaipur for 4 Hours.9 Pm: Dropped at Hotel/Resort/Railway Station/Airport in Jaipur.Guest can also opt to stay at Bundi and the Tour ends here.
West Coast India & Rajasthan by Rail
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to travel like a local in India? We’ll put you on a train to explore the west coast of the country (just like the natives do!) over 12 days. After you experience the Taj Mahal, visit the colourful Rajasthani streets of Jaipur and Udaipur. Relax on the beach in Goa and indulge in fresh seafood right from the coast. This train trip is sure to be a classic – get there first.
Kolkata to Goa by Rail
This trip is a cornerstone of our Rail offerings, and for good reason. Hop aboard and get just as much of an Indian education and adventure as you would with a traditional tour, but with a unique look at the country via rail. From touring the Taj Mahal to enjoying a local lunch in Kalimpong to visiting the seaside town of Goa, this train trip hits many of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings. If you need an escape from the everyday, India is the perfect destination. Come aboard and explore it.
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
Kolkata to Kochi by Rail
India is the perfect destination if you’re looking to do some long-term travelling that will stay in your memory (and heart!) for years. This 33-day trip allows you to travel like a native by taking the train from northeast to southwest, spotting innumerable beautiful sights along the way. From experiencing remote villages of Darjeeling and touring the Taj Mahal to absorbing the colours of Rajasthan and visiting the ruins of Karnataka, this train trip hits some of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings.