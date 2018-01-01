3-Day Kahjuraho Private Tour from Delhi by Train

Day 1: Delhi to Jhansi by Train and drive to Khajuraho (B,L)5am Pick-up from your hotel or the airport in Delhi and transfer to New Delhi Railway Station where you will board a train to Jhansi. Train depart at 6am. Breakfast will be served on board and enjoy the view of the countryside, train ride from Delhi to Jhansi.Arrive at Jhansi Railway Station at 10:40am and meet your driver at the main exit gate. Drive to Khajuraho, where you will see the legendary temples of Khajuraho built in the 9th and the 10th century. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant. Jhansi to Khajuraho 3-4 hours driveOvernight: Ramada or similar in KhajurahoDay 2: Khajuraho Sightseeing (B,L)After breakfast at the hotel, visit the Western group of Temples, Start with Kandariya Mahadeo, the largest Khajuraho temple with exquisite carvings and intricate and detailed craftsmanship in stone depicting divine deities, celestial maidens, eternal lovers, gods and goddesses. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurantAfter lunch, visit Chitragupta Temple which is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev). Continue to Vishwanatha Temple which has impressive entrances with magnificent stone guarding its northern steps and royal masonry elephants taking care of the southern steps. In the afternoon, visit Lakshmana Temple, a pretty Vaishnava temple that flaunts a lintel over its entrance depicting the divine trinity of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva along with Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu.In the evening, optionally see the Sound and Light Show, a spectacle that evokes the life and times of the great Chandela Kings and traces the story of the unique temples from the 10th Century to the present day. Overnight: Ramada or similar in KhajurahoDay 3: Kahjuraho Jhansi by drive and Train to Delhi (B,L,D)After breakfast we leave Khajuraho to drive to Orchha. Formerly the capital of Bundelas, Orchha is a village set among a complex of well-preserved palaces and temples. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant. After lunch, visit Orchha Chahatris, 14 chhatris or memorials for its rulers, situated near the Kanchan Ghat on River Betwa. Phool Bagh, is a well-laid garden and was the resting place of the Bundela rulers. Also visit Orchha Fort, which is located on an island on River Betwa, having a number of palaces to visit within it; the most noteworthy of them are Rajmandir and Jahangir MahalDepart Orchha in the evening to return to Jhansi Railway station to return to Delhi. The train departs at 6:40pm and dinner will be served on board. Khajuraho to Jhansi 3-4 hours driveNote: Passengers must carry valid photo ID.Arrive at New Delhi Railway Station at 10:40pm, where you will be met by our driver who will assist you in boarding your vehicle for return transfer to your Delhi hotel or the airport.