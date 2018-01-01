Welcome to Orchha
Orchha activities
Khajuraho Private 3-Day Tour from Delhi by Train with Temples
Day 1: Delhi to Jhansi by Train and drive to Khajuraho by Car (Jhansi to Khajuraho @ 180 km / 3-Hrs) (B,L)Get picked up at 5am from your Delhi hotel or the Indira Gandhi International Airport and tranfer to the New Delhi Railway Station. There, you will board the deluxe train to Jhansi for at 6am departure. Breakfast will be served during your 4-hour journey until your train arrival at 10:40am the Jhansi Railway Station. Meet your driver at the main exit gate with your name placard and drive to Khajuraho by car reach Khajuraho at 1pm.Take a break for a buffet lunch at 1pm before heading to the evening Sound and Light Show (own expense). After the show, head to your hotel where you will spend the rest of your night in Khajuraho.From Jhansi to Khajuraho by road 3 Hours.Overnight: Ramada or similar hotel.Day 2: Khajuraho Sightseeing (B,L)Have breakfast, then at 8am, visit the western group of temples including Kandariya Mahadeva Temple. This is arguably one of the largest and most typical temples as opposed to the Chaunsath Yogini temple, the earliest temple of the group that has survived.Take a lunch break at 1pm before visiting the Chitragupta Swamy Temple, dedicated to Surya Dev.Come 4pm, take time to visit the Lakshmana Temple, then head back to your hotel for the night. Overnight: Ramada or similar hotel.Day 3: Khajuraho to Jhansi by Car (Jhansi to Khajuraho @ 180 km / 3-Hrs) and Train to Delhi (B,L)After breakfast, drive to Janshi at 8am to visit the village of Orchha. Arrive at 11:30am and observe the 14 memorials as well as well-preserved palaces and temples. Enjoy a buffet lunch at 1pm before heading to Orchha Fort, a complex located on an island on River Betwa.At 5pm, drive to the Jhansi Railway Station to board the train back to Delhi. Dinner will be served on board before your 10:40pm arrival. Meet your driver to be transferred to your Delhi hotel or the airport.From Jhansi to Khajuraho by road 3 Hours
20-Day Cultural Heritage Tour of Rajasthan from New Delhi
Rajasthan, the largest State in India, is known all over the world for its amazing monuments and its exquisite art and culture. No other part of India reconciles the many paradoxes of India. The marble palaces and spacious gardens give a medieval feel which is remarkable.Day 1: Arrival in New Delhi Your guide will meet and greet you, then transfer you to your hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: DelhiComplete tour of Old and New Delhi, including Qutab Minar, Himayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, India Gate, President's House, the Gandhi Memorial, Red fort and Jamia Mosque. Day 3: Delhi - Udaipur Fly to Udaipur, with an afternoon visit to Jagdish temple. Day 4: Udaipur See the City Palace and Museum and the Folk Art Museum.Day 5: Udaipur - Jodhpur A morning drive Udaipur to Jodhpur, evening at leisure. Day 6: Jodhpur Sites include the Mehrangarh Fort, Moti Mahal, Phool Mahal., Jaswant Thada, and the Umaid gardens. Day 7: Jodhpur - Jaisalmer A morning drive to Jaisalmer, evening at leisure. Day 8: Jaisalmer Complete tour of Jaisalmer, including Jaisalmer Fort, street markets, and a camel ride to the sand dunes. Stay over night in the desert in a tent accommodation. Day 9: Jaisalmer - BikanerAfter your drive, enjoy a visit the Bhanda Sagar Jain and the Deshnoke Rat temple. Day 10: Bikaner - JaipurAfter breakfast drive to Jaipur, on arrival transfer to the hotel. Evening at leisure. Day 11: Jaipur Complete tour of Jaipur, including Amber Fort; the City Place, Jantar Mantar, the Jai Singh II observatory and the Hawa Mahal.Day 12: Jaipur - Agra Enroute to the Agra, home of the famed Taj Mahal, a trip to Fatehpur Sikri.Day 13: Agra Sunrise visit to the famed Taj Mahal, built by the Mughal Emperor Shahjehan in 1630 for his queen; also visit Agra Fort. Day 14: Agra - OrchhaAfter breakfast, a drive to Orchha and arrival at your hotel for overnight rest. Day 15: Orchha - KhajurahoA tour of Orchha and it’s magnificent temples and monuments. See painted murals of the Bundela school of painting. Later drive to KhajurahoDay 16: Khajuraho A visit to the southern, western and eastern temples of Khajuraho. Day 17: Khajuraho - Varanasi A flight to Varanasi. In the evening, view “Aarti” ceremony on the Ghats. Day 18: Varanasi Morning boat cruise at the river Ganges to observe the way of life of pilgrims by the Ghats; then an excursion to Sarnath, the deer park and the museum. Day 19: Varanasi - Delhi Complete tour of the holy city of Varanasi, covering temples and Aurangazeb's Mosque. Day 20: Delhi A day free for relaxation and evening departure to the airport/station for the onward journey.
Golden triangle with Khajuraho and Varanasi
Day 01 Arrive DELHI Morning Arrival in Delhi with the intercontinental flight. After customs formalities, baggage claim, and meeting with the representative of MoreIndia Travels and transfer to hotel (check in at 1200). Afternoon start to the visit of New Delhi with the central districts where the Government buildings, the India Gate, the Parliament building, the Qutub Minar, Overnight at hotel. Day 02 DELHI/JAIPUR After breakfast in the hotel drive to Jaipur.This city is also known as the pink city. Overnight at hotel. Day 03 JAIPURAfter breakfast the day devoted to visit this beautiful city. It was built in 1728 by the astronomer-Warrior Maharaja Jai Singh. The first visit (to elephant back) will be done at the Strong Amber, 7 miles from Jaipur, built in the 17th century. The "Palace of Wind", which is located on one of the main streets of the city, Overnight at hotel. Day 04 JAIPUR-FATEHPUR SIKRI/AGRA Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer by car to Agra. Along the way, stop to admire the splendid Fatehpur Sikri, the former capital of the Mughal Empire under Akbar the great. Afternoon visit of the famous Taj Mahal. This impressive work was built by Emperor Shajahan for the death of his wife Mumtaz, who died in childbirth in 1630, Then visit the Red Fort, the stone history of the Mughal Empire, started by Akbar and finished by Shajahan. Overnight at hotel. Day 05 AGRA/ORCHA/KHAJURAHO After breakfast transfer to the train station, departure by train to Jhansi. Agra Shatabdi Express departure 0815 Hours Jhansi 1030 Hours arrival assistance upon arrival and transfer to Khajuraho with the visit of Orchha important historical center linked to the history of the Mughal dynasty. Khajuraho, ancient capital of the Chandela dynasty. Overnight at hotel.Day 06 KHAJURAHO/DELHI After breakfast the day of visit to his superb temples of Western and Eastern Group. These cover a period between 950 and 1050 b.c. have an architectural structure quite different from other Hindu temples. In the evening back to hotel and transfer to railway station to board the train for New Delhi along with packed dinner. Overnight in train. Day 07 DELHI/HOME Arrive Delhi & transfer to Hotel for Wash & Change, Afternoon Lunch & transfer to Airport to take the flight for onward journey. *******************************************Happy Journey****************************************
Private 6-Night Golden Triangle Tour Including Khajuraho from Delhi
Day 1: Arrive Delhi (No Meal)After you arrive at the airport in Delhi you will be transferred to your hotel by air-conditioned private vehicle.Overnight: Golden Tulip or similar Day 2: Delhi / Jhansi by Train and drive to Khajuraho (B,L)Early morning you will get on the train and head to Jhansi to see the Khajuraho. Your deluxe train Shatabdi Express departs from New Delhi Railway Station (breakfast will be served on board). A few hours later you will arrive at Jhansi Railway Station and meet your driver at the main exit gate and drive to Khajuraho to see the temples built in the 9th/10th century. Khajuraho is a beautifully crafted large temple dedicated to kamasutra motifs, and it very interesting to observe. The Kandariya Mahadeo Temple is the largest and most typical Khajuraho temple with exquisite carvings and intricate and detailed craftsmanship in stone depicting divine deities, celestial maidens, eternal lovers, gods and goddesses. Later that evening, there will be an optional sound and light show. The show evokes the life and times of the great Chandela Kings and traces the story of the unique temples from the 10th century to present day. Jhansi to Khajuraho 3-4 Hrs driveOvernight: Ramada or similar Day 3: Khajuraho to Orchha (B,L)Early this morning you will drive to the town of Orchha that lies on the Betwa River set amongst a complex of well-preserved palaces and temples. After lunch, you will visit a beautiful fortress of Jahangir Maha, reached by an arched bridge.Overnight: Amar Mahal or similar Day 4: Orchha to Agra (B,L)After breakfast you will drive to the city of Agra, home of the Taj Mahal. This UNESCO World Heritage Site (also one of the Seven Wonders of the World) takes you through images of rural India.Overnight: Four Point by Sheraton or similar Day 5: Agra / Jaipur (B,L)This morning you will visit the Taj Mahal. Later you will visit the UNESCO site, Agra Fort. After lunch you drive to Pink City Jaipur. You will see a beautiful spectacle of architectural intricacy.Overnight: Ramada or similar Day 6: Jaipur Sightseeing (B,L)This morning you will visit the fortress at Amber. Following lunch, you will visit the Maharajah’s city palace which is now partly a museum display and a unique fusion of Mughal and Hindu architecture. During the evening, you can go shopping in Jaipur for gemstones, silver jewelry, paintings, blue pottery and hand printed textiles that Jaipur is famous forOvernight: Ramada or similar Day 7: Jaipur to Delhi drop (B,L)After Breakfast drive to Delhi drop
3-Day Kahjuraho Private Tour from Delhi by Train
Day 1: Delhi to Jhansi by Train and drive to Khajuraho (B,L)5am Pick-up from your hotel or the airport in Delhi and transfer to New Delhi Railway Station where you will board a train to Jhansi. Train depart at 6am. Breakfast will be served on board and enjoy the view of the countryside, train ride from Delhi to Jhansi.Arrive at Jhansi Railway Station at 10:40am and meet your driver at the main exit gate. Drive to Khajuraho, where you will see the legendary temples of Khajuraho built in the 9th and the 10th century. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant. Jhansi to Khajuraho 3-4 hours driveOvernight: Ramada or similar in KhajurahoDay 2: Khajuraho Sightseeing (B,L)After breakfast at the hotel, visit the Western group of Temples, Start with Kandariya Mahadeo, the largest Khajuraho temple with exquisite carvings and intricate and detailed craftsmanship in stone depicting divine deities, celestial maidens, eternal lovers, gods and goddesses. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurantAfter lunch, visit Chitragupta Temple which is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev). Continue to Vishwanatha Temple which has impressive entrances with magnificent stone guarding its northern steps and royal masonry elephants taking care of the southern steps. In the afternoon, visit Lakshmana Temple, a pretty Vaishnava temple that flaunts a lintel over its entrance depicting the divine trinity of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva along with Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu.In the evening, optionally see the Sound and Light Show, a spectacle that evokes the life and times of the great Chandela Kings and traces the story of the unique temples from the 10th Century to the present day. Overnight: Ramada or similar in KhajurahoDay 3: Kahjuraho Jhansi by drive and Train to Delhi (B,L,D)After breakfast we leave Khajuraho to drive to Orchha. Formerly the capital of Bundelas, Orchha is a village set among a complex of well-preserved palaces and temples. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant. After lunch, visit Orchha Chahatris, 14 chhatris or memorials for its rulers, situated near the Kanchan Ghat on River Betwa. Phool Bagh, is a well-laid garden and was the resting place of the Bundela rulers. Also visit Orchha Fort, which is located on an island on River Betwa, having a number of palaces to visit within it; the most noteworthy of them are Rajmandir and Jahangir MahalDepart Orchha in the evening to return to Jhansi Railway station to return to Delhi. The train departs at 6:40pm and dinner will be served on board. Khajuraho to Jhansi 3-4 hours driveNote: Passengers must carry valid photo ID.Arrive at New Delhi Railway Station at 10:40pm, where you will be met by our driver who will assist you in boarding your vehicle for return transfer to your Delhi hotel or the airport.
3-Night Spirituality and Kama Sutra Tour from Varanasi to New Delhi
Day 1: Varanasi ArrivalA guide will greet in the arrivals hall of the Varanasi International Airport to any Varansasi hotel. Spend the day at leisure. Overnight accommodation: 4- or 5-star hotel in VaranasiDay 2: Visit the Ganges and Temples of Varanasi Visit the sacred Ganges for a boat ride at dawn and observe hundreds of people bathing in the sacred waters. Dock the boat at Manikarnika (Cremation) Ghat. On any given day, anywhere from a few dozen to a few hundred corpses are cremated here. Come in the afternoon to visit several temples and the Hindu University at Banaras. The first stop will be at the Bharat Mata (Temple of Mother India). Next up, visit the Durga Templ, known for its bright red color and the playful monkeys that run amok. The university, which occupies a large piece of land at the southern end of town, is also home to the New Vishwanatha Temple. The New Temple is modern in design and open to Hindus and non-Hindus alike. In the evening, visit the Ghats of Varanasi to witness the performance of Ganges Aarti. Finally, enjoy a special evening cruise on the Ganges. Overnight: 4- or 5-star hotel in VaranasiDay 3: Varanasi to Khajuraho Enjoy breakfast before checking out of the hotel. Then, begin the journey to Sarnath, one of the centers of Buddhism in India. Visit the Dhamekh Stupa (where Buddha gave his first sermon after enlightenment), Chaukhandi Stupa, Deer Park, and Sarnath Archaeological Museum. Afterwards, drive back to the Varanasi Airport for a flight to Khajuraho. Upon arrival, make a brief stop at a hotel, then head to the Western group of the Khajuraho Temples. The temples are famous for their Nagara-style architectural symbolism and salacious sculptures. Later in the evening, enjoy a sound and light show. Overnight: 4- or 5-star hotel in Khajuraho Day 4: New Delhi Have breakfast, then visit the Eastern group of the Khajuraho Temples. Proceed to Orchha by a private, air-conditioned vehicle, then visit Jahangir Mahal and Raja Mahal. See Chaturbhug Temple and the Grand Cenotaphs before transferring to the Jhansi Railway Station for a train journey to New Delhi. Upon arrival, receive a hotel or Delhi airport drop-off before a flight home.