Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On arrival at Leh our representative will meet you at airport and proceed for your hotel. If time permits and temperature permits you to visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa & Leh market. Stay at Hotel Day 2 : Leh - Sham Valley - LehAfter breakfast, later drive to downstream along with the River Indus on Leh, en-route visit to Gurudwara Pathar Sahib. Later visit Magnetic Hills which defies the law of gravity & further driving for the Confluence of The Indus And Zanskar River, just before Saspul also visit to the Likir Monastery. Later continue drive to River Indus or Uletokpo or Tingmosgang en-route visiting Ridzong Monastery. Stay at HotelDay 3 : Leh - Khardung La - Nubra ValleyAfter breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Nubra Valley en-route visit to Khardung La Pass also you can see all the way south over the Indus valley to seemingly countless peaks & ridges of the Zanskar range & north to the giants of the Saser massif. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel. Stay at Hotel Day 4 : Nubra Valley - Leh After breakfast in Nubra, later proceed for Hunder where you have opportunity to ride on a bacterian camel (double humped) amidst the Sand Dunes of this high altitude desert with snow capped mountains on the horizon. Between Hunder and Diskit you come across sand dunes besides the road. Seen in isolation you could well be amongst the sand dunes of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan. Diskit is famous for 515 years elderly Buddhist Monastery, lying magnificently situated on a hilltop. Later check out hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check-in to your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 5 : Leh - Pangong Lake After breakfast or take a packed breakfast, then proceed for Pangong Lake en-route visit to Shey Palace and Thiksey its impressive complex rising tier on tier on a hill. Later drive to Changla Pass. Changla Pass is famous for his fast photograph session and drive down to the village of Tangtse later drive to Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is 5 - 6 Kms wide and over 133 Kms long with half part in “Indo China Border”. On arrival at Pangong Lake check in your camp. Stay at CampDay 6 : Pangong Lake - LehAfter breakfast later proceed to explore the lake and nearby places, afternoon drive back to Leh en-route visit to Hemis Gompa, the largest monastic foundation of Drukpa Kagyu Order of Tibetan Buddhism.Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 7 : Departure from LehTransfer to to Leh Airport to board the flight for your home.
Day 1 : Arriaval at New DelhiWelcome to Delhi, the capital of modern India. On arrival, you are received and transferred to your hotel. The rest of the day is free you to relax and explore the local market at evening. Overnight in Delhi.Day 2: Arrival in Leh Receive by our representative at the Leh airport IXL and transferred to the hotel. Complete day of rest for acclimatization. Lunch at the hotel. Late afternoon visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa and Leh Market. Overnight in hotel at Leh.Day 3: Visit monasteries around Leh: Leh, Shey Palace, Thiksey, Hemis, Stok palace, Leh (104 km), Hemis monastery.. Return to Leh. Overnight in hotel at leh.Day 4: Alchi-Lamayuru-Magnetic hill- Kali Mata templeAfter breakfast drive to Lamayuru. Then drive towards the ALCHI MONASTERY. . Arrive late afternoon in Lamayuru and visit Lamayuru monastery then back to Leh. O/N in lehDay 5: Nubra valley/ Khardong la Pass( 18,390 ft)After an early breakfast drive to Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass, the highest motorable road in the world at a height of about 18,390, around 39km from Leh. Afternoon visit Hundar village and can enjoy double hump camel ride on sand dunes.Day 6: Back from Nubra valley After breakfast visit Disket monastery. The monastery ia about 350 yrs old . Returns to Leh by same road arrived by the Afternoon. Overnight in Leh.Day 07: Leh to Pangong Lake to Leh ( (140 Kms / 4-5 Hrs)After an early breakfast leave for Pangong Lake (14,500 ft),through Changla-Pass(17,350 ft.),it is the third highest motorable road in the world. Around 12:00 hrs. arrive Pangong,the Highest Salt Water Lake in the World, shared by two countries India & China. Enjoy the beauty of the lake on the banks of Pangong while appreciating the changing colors and fascinating high altitude of the Lake. O/N in campDay 8: Pangong – LehAfter breakfast drive to leh by taking same road. By late afternoon arrived in Leh. On evening free time for market. O/N in hotelDay 9: Tsomoriri (7-8 hours) 240km driveMorning drive to Tsomoriri passing Chumathang (Hot Spring) along the Indus river. Tsomoriri Arr. 1600 Hrs. Afterwards take a walk around the Lake to enjoy the scenic beauty. Overnight Camp.Day 10: Tsomoriri to Tsokar to Leh (240 Kms / 7-8 Hrs)After leisurely breakfast walk around the lake and drive to back to Leh passing Puga (Sulphur Mine), Tsokar Lake, Taklang La Pass 17,585ft and Rumtse. O/N in LehDay 11:Leh - Delhi Breakfast. Early morning transfer to the airport and fly back to Delhi with memories of Ladakh