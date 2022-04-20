Not so much a museum as a gallery for contemporary art, MOG features artworks, sculptures, exhibitions, workshops, courses, sitar concerts and an…
Calangute & Baga
For many visitors, particularly cashed-up young Indian tourists from Bangalore and Mumbai plus Europeans on package holidays, this is Goa’s party strip, where the raves and hippies have made way for modern thumping nightclubs and wall-to-wall drinking. The Calangute market area and the main Baga road can get very busy but everything you could ask for – from a Thai massage to a tattoo – is in close proximity and the beach is lined with an excellent selection of increasingly sophisticated restaurant shacks with sunbeds, wi-fi and attentive service.
Stretching between the blurred lines of Candolim and Baga, Calangute is centred on the busy market road leading to the beachfront. To the north, Baga beach consists of jostling shacks, peppered with water sports, and late-night clubs along infamous Tito’s Lane, and one very busy road to the Baga River. The north side of the river is an altogether more serene experience.
Explore Calangute & Baga
- MMuseum of Goa
Not so much a museum as a gallery for contemporary art, MOG features artworks, sculptures, exhibitions, workshops, courses, sitar concerts and an…
- CChurch of Nossa Senhora, Mae de Deus
As you explore the countryside, don’t miss a peek into the Church of Nossa Senhora, Mae de Deus, with its unusual neo-Gothic Christmas-cake style topped…
- BBenz Celebrity Wax Museum
This quirky attraction features a wax museum with reasonably accurate figures of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, action heroes and sports stars…
- CCasa dos Proença
Casa dos Proença is a grand mansion built in the early 18th century by Calangute’s then-wealthiest family. You’ll notice the grand, tower-shaped veranda,…
- OOld Customs Post
A relic of Calangute’s past can be found at the old customs post at the market crossroads. Several of these posts were built during Portuguese rule to…
- SSt Alex’s Church
St Alex’s Church has a magnificently golden and ornamented reredos (ornamental screen) and pulpit.
- CCasa Braganza
This stately 18th-century palácio (palace) is not open to the public.
- SSaõ João Batista Church
Landmark church near Calangute market.
- SSt Anthony’s Chapel
Landmark on the Calangute-Candolim Rd.
