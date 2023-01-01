Diskit Gompa

Directly above Old Diskit, a 2km spaghetti of hairpins winds up to this photogenic monastery complex, much of which dates to between the 14th and 17th centuries. At the back far right-hand corner of the medieval gonkhang (guardian spirits' temple), a six-armed white Mahakala statue clasps a withered forearm and a human skull, supposedly body parts of a Mongol warrior.

The gigantic (32m) full-colour Chamba statue next to the monastery was formally inaugurated by the Dalai Lama in 2010 and offers superb valley views. A monastery restaurant here serves up decent food (mains ₹100 to ₹250) and a guesthouse offers comfortable rooms.