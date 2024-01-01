Hunder Gompa

Nubra Valley

LoginSave

Hunder's small but expanding monastery is most interesting for the various Buddhist sites dotted around it, notably a series of ancient whitewashed chortens and the Skalzang mani wall. A pilgrim path across the main road leads to a latho shrine and a red Chamba temple and gives views up towards a ruined dzong (fort) high above.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Leh palace with nice mountain range

    Leh Palace

    29.75 MILES

    Bearing a passing similarity to the Potala Palace in Lhasa (Tibet), this nine-storey dun-coloured edifice is Leh's dominant structure and architectural…

  • Choskhor Temple Complex

    Choskhor Temple Complex

    29.71 MILES

    The original murals and statues within these four outwardly modest 11th-century temples are considered the crowning glory of Ladakh’s Indo-Tibetan art…

  • Leh Old Town

    Leh Old Town

    29.8 MILES

    Behind Leh’s central Jamia Masjid, winding alleys and stairways burrow between and beneath a series of old mud-brick Ladakhi houses and eroded chortens…

  • Diskit Gompa

    Diskit Gompa

    6.51 MILES

    Directly above Old Diskit, a 2km spaghetti of hairpins winds up to this photogenic monastery complex, much of which dates to between the 14th and 17th…

  • Shanti Stupa

    Shanti Stupa

    29.06 MILES

    Dominating Leh from a high, rocky ridge, this gigantic white spired pudding of a stupa was built between 1983 and 1991 by Japanese monks to promote world…

  • Guru Lhakhang

    Guru Lhakhang

    27.15 MILES

    Restored by the army in the late 1990s, this tiny white cube of a temple is said to date back to the time of the 'Great Translator' Ringchen Zangpo (10th…

  • LAMO

    LAMO

    29.79 MILES

    This arts-media trust occupies an adjoining pair of 17th-century Ladakhi mansions, one of which was the home of the munshi (king's secretary) and thus one…

  • Tsemo Fort

    Tsemo Fort

    29.69 MILES

    Visible from virtually everywhere in Leh, 16th-century Tsemo (Victory) Fort is a defining landmark that crowns the top of Palace Ridge, though there's…

View more attractions

Nearby Nubra Valley attractions

1. Diskit Gompa

6.51 MILES

Directly above Old Diskit, a 2km spaghetti of hairpins winds up to this photogenic monastery complex, much of which dates to between the 14th and 17th…

2. Zimskang Museum

9.49 MILES

At the centre of charming Tegar village is the ancient little Manekhang Gompa from which a mani wall and a line of chortens leads down a sloping lane to…

3. Zamskhang Palace Ruins

9.71 MILES

The long-abandoned former residence of the kings of Nubra is in an advanced state of ruin, but it offers fine views over the valley, alongside many…

4. Samstemling Gompa

10 MILES

The extensively rebuilt 19th-century Samstemling Gompa is of minor interest but the uphill walk here from Sumur is charming. It's some 1.5km above Tegar's…

5. Ensa Monastery

13.55 MILES

Remote 600-year-old Ensa Monastery, 35km north of Sumur on the west bank of the Nubra, feels like it's close to the end of the world. The monastery itself…

6. Khardung La

22.66 MILES

At 5602m, Khardung La is claimed (and disputed) to be the world’s highest motorable pass. A plethora of prayer flags festoons a flanking chaos of rocks…

7. Ney Buddha

22.91 MILES

The golden form of Ney's 21st-century Buddha statue is claimed to be 26m tall. In reality it looks about half that high but is still an impressive sight…

8. Likir Gompa

24.44 MILES

Though founded in 1065, this monastery’s current incarnation as a Gelukpa monastery originated in the 15th century. The main prayer hall to the right on…