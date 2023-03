At the centre of charming Tegar village is the ancient little Manekhang Gompa from which a mani wall and a line of chortens leads down a sloping lane to this unmarked historic house preserved in its original condition and open on request to visitors. It's entered via the last unmarked wooden door on the left before the footpath tunnels under a raised chorten.

If nobody's home, try asking at the Angchuk Restaurant near the gompa.