Lord Buddhas Trail Tour

Mahabodhi Temple - depicting the various phases of Buddha's journey towards enlightenment. Sarnath:Located merely 8 kilometers away from Varanasi, Sarnath is one of the major Buddhist attractions venerated by the Buddhists from all across the globe. It was at Sarnath where the Lord Gautama Buddha after attaining enlightenment had preached His first sermon to His five disciples. Banaras Hindu University:Scattered over a vast area of 2,000 acres, the Banaras Hindu University has the privilege of being the largest and the oldest university of north India. Attend Ganga Aarti at Holy River Ghat. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide, who will brief you about the important sites. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Day 01 : Arrive Gaya by International flight Arrive Gaya Airport on time. On arrival, meet & greet by our Representative and direct proceed to Bodhgaya. On arrival, transfer to hotel for check-in. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 02: Bodhgaya After breakfast, enjoy sightseeing of Bodhgaya. Here under the Bodhi Tree, Shakyamuni Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha, "the Enlightened one" the profounder of one of the great religious of the world. River Niranjana in which the Buddha bathed after attaining enlighten flows quietly outside the tiny hamlet. Also visit the local monasteries & temples. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 03: Bodhgaya – Varanasi (Approx. 275 Kms / 6 Hrs. drive) Breakfast at Hotel. Morning leave Bodhgaya for Varanasi by drive. Upon arrival transfer to hotel for check-in. Evening attend Ganga Aarti at Holy River Ghats. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 04:Varanasi Early morning boat excursion in the River Ganga, a ferry Pilgrimage from Ghat to Ghat People bath early in the morning to offer the prayers to the rising sun. Return to hotel for Breakfast. Later sightseeing tour of the city including the Bharat Mata Temple with a big relief Map of India in Marble, Tulsi Manas Temple, Banaras Hindu University which is an art Gallery and the Mosque of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb built on a site of an ancient Hindu Temple. Afternoon enjoy excursion to Sarnath. It was here that the Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon and set in motion the wheel of law of Buddhist faith. Evening on time, drop back to Varanasi Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 05: Varanasi – Departure Morning enjoy breakfast at Hotel. Later on time, check-out from Hotel and directly transfer to the Airport to connect flight for onward destination.