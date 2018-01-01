Welcome to Bodhgaya
The most hallowed spot in town is the bodhi tree that flourishes inside the Mahabodhi Temple complex, amid a beautiful garden setting, its roots embedded in the same soil as its celebrated ancestor. Additionally, many monasteries and temples dot the town, built in their national style by foreign Buddhist communities. The ambience is a mix of monastic tranquillity, backpacker comforts and small-town hustle, underpinned by an intensity of devotion that makes it endlessly interesting.
Private Day Trip to Sarnath from Varnasi
Sarnath is the most important place in Varanasi due to it's historical and religious importance. The Lord Buddha gave his teaching here to first five followers in Sarnath after getting enlightenment in Bodhgaya. You will visit the Dhamek Stupa, Mulgandhakuti vihara, Thai temple, an archaeological museum to see the Ashok Chakra which is located on Indian flag also.The Dhamek Stupa is most important Stupa in Buddhism and is surrounded by a big area which has been excavated multiple times by archaeological departments. There are many historical and valuable things kept in the archaeological museum opposite the Stupa. There are temples from various Buddhist countries to show their connection with the place.For this tour, you will be picked up at your specified hotel or accommodation. This tour will last for about 4 hours during which your driver will take you to Sarnath where you can visit the above mentioned places and attractions before being returned back to the hotel.Please note: this is a self-guided tour. Should you need a guide, a guide will be available at an extra cost. Please specify and confirm with the local tour operator prior to your date of departure.
Lord Buddhas Trail Tour
Mahabodhi Temple - depicting the various phases of Buddha's journey towards enlightenment. Sarnath:Located merely 8 kilometers away from Varanasi, Sarnath is one of the major Buddhist attractions venerated by the Buddhists from all across the globe. It was at Sarnath where the Lord Gautama Buddha after attaining enlightenment had preached His first sermon to His five disciples. Banaras Hindu University:Scattered over a vast area of 2,000 acres, the Banaras Hindu University has the privilege of being the largest and the oldest university of north India. Attend Ganga Aarti at Holy River Ghat. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide, who will brief you about the important sites. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Day 01 : Arrive Gaya by International flight Arrive Gaya Airport on time. On arrival, meet & greet by our Representative and direct proceed to Bodhgaya. On arrival, transfer to hotel for check-in. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 02: Bodhgaya After breakfast, enjoy sightseeing of Bodhgaya. Here under the Bodhi Tree, Shakyamuni Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha, "the Enlightened one" the profounder of one of the great religious of the world. River Niranjana in which the Buddha bathed after attaining enlighten flows quietly outside the tiny hamlet. Also visit the local monasteries & temples. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 03: Bodhgaya – Varanasi (Approx. 275 Kms / 6 Hrs. drive) Breakfast at Hotel. Morning leave Bodhgaya for Varanasi by drive. Upon arrival transfer to hotel for check-in. Evening attend Ganga Aarti at Holy River Ghats. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 04:Varanasi Early morning boat excursion in the River Ganga, a ferry Pilgrimage from Ghat to Ghat People bath early in the morning to offer the prayers to the rising sun. Return to hotel for Breakfast. Later sightseeing tour of the city including the Bharat Mata Temple with a big relief Map of India in Marble, Tulsi Manas Temple, Banaras Hindu University which is an art Gallery and the Mosque of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb built on a site of an ancient Hindu Temple. Afternoon enjoy excursion to Sarnath. It was here that the Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon and set in motion the wheel of law of Buddhist faith. Evening on time, drop back to Varanasi Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 05: Varanasi – Departure Morning enjoy breakfast at Hotel. Later on time, check-out from Hotel and directly transfer to the Airport to connect flight for onward destination.
Journey to Lord Buddha's Enlightenment Place
Visit the Mahabodhi Temple which is of immense attraction to the Buddhists. Visit the Mahabodhi Tree - The tree is considered holy since Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under it. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide, who will brief you about the sacred place. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Morning on time pick-up from Bodhgaya Hotel and meet our Tour Escort, to proceed for the sightseeing tour of Bodhgaya. Visit Mahabodhi Temple. Here under the Bodhi Tree, Shakyamuni Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha, "the Enlightened one" the profounder of one of the great religion of the world. (People spend time under Mahabodhi Temple for meditation etc.) Also visit Sujata Village & River Niranjana in which the Buddha bathed after attaining enlighten flows quietly outside the tiny hamlet. Later on time, drop back to Bodhgaya Hotel.
Excursion tour of Rajgir & Nalanda from Bodhgaya
Visit Rajgir which is one of the most important tourist places in India. Lord Buddha spent many years in Rajgir and also delivered sermons here. The historic sites of Rajgir is associated with Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism attract pilgrims from all over world. Nalanda is located in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. It is well known as the ancient center of learning which has the remains of the great Nalanda University and several monasteries and temples. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Morning on time pick-up from Bodhgaya Hotel and meet our Tour Escort, to proceed for the excursion tour of Rajgir & Nalanda (Approx. 100 Kms / 2 Hrs drive – one way). Nalanda is the antiquated seat of taking in, the remains of the University uncover that it was the primary International University of the world, where more than 2,000 instructors and 1,000 understudies from everywhere throughout the Buddhist world lived and considered. The exhumed vestiges are astounding, with sanctuaries, cloisters and address lobbies symmetrically spread over a vast region. Rajgir – It is another imperative spot of journey for Buddhists and also Jains. Antiquated Rajgirha, truly the house Kings, was the principal capital of Magadha. Vulture Peak, Ajatsatru Fort, Griddhakuta, are the imperative spots to visit in Rajgir. Later on time drive back to Bodhgaya & drop back to Bodhgaya Hotel.
Pharping Asura Cave Meditation Tour
Join retreat program in the sacred asura cave of Pharping. Pharping is called Yanglesho by Tibetans. The places where the blessed ones got enlightened are filled with special high energy for meditation and it is a place where the great Buddhist master Padmasambhava also known as guru Rimpoche which means our beloved teacher got final enlightened around 8th century practicing Vishuddha Heruka combined with the sadhana of Vajra Kilaya at the upper cave of Yangleshö, also known as Asura Cave. Pharing these days has become famous for meditation tour and retreats. There is a building where monks are sitting for three year closed retreat. Feel the Buddha energy of the cave. You will find no other places having vibration like here. Pharping is one hour drive distance from center of Kathmandu. Pharing is as holy as Bodhgaya. These are both navel world points where the humans are connected with divine energies. There are many monasteries in the outskirts which offer meditation retreats. People come to meditate and pay homage in Asura Cave. People come to hang Tibetan prayer flags called lugta to send good vibrations in the cosmos for the peace which is another attraction of pharping. The Bajra barahi temple is near the asura cave of pharping. On the upper left side of the entrance door is the imprint of a hand in the rock which makes you wonder could it be true? The place is just below the Asura Cave, sacred to followers of Padmasambhava since last 35 years people around Pharping in the southern part of the Kathmandu Valley have noticed that an area of a cliff began to slowly bulge out. It began to look more and more like Tara, the female buddha. At the same time the form of Ganesh also appeared..Know about different aspects of Tara and be mesmerized by listening the chant of Buddhist monks in pharping.
Down the Ganges
What can you do with 15 days in India? Oh, this and that… Start with whitewater rafting in the foothills of the Himalaya and a visit to the Taj Mahal, a monument that redefines the word ‘monumental.’ Next, hunt river dolphins (with your camera, of course), witness the moving burial ceremonies at the Ghats of Varanasi and camp out along the shores of the mighty Ganges itself. From bustling New Delhi to gorgeous Agra to colonial Kolkata and all points in between, this is India in a nutshell—a huge, wonderful, brightly-coloured nutshell.