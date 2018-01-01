5-Day Andaman and Nicobar Islands Tour from Port Blair

Day 1 : Port Blair [B, D]We will pick you up from your hotel at 7:15am and transfer you to the hotel in Port Blair. After breakfast, explore the North Bay Island, where you can snorkel or take a boat ride to see corals, and Ross Island, which was once the headquarters of the British Raj but is now under the Indian Navy. Afterward, return to your hotel for dinner and stay overnight.Day 2 : Port Blair [B, D]After breakfast cruise to Havelock Island, which lies 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast in the Arabian Sea. Enjoy its serenity and enchanting beaches, in which over 1,000 species of marine life can be found. In the evening, return to Port Blair for dinner and stay overnight.Day 3 : Port Blair [B, D]After breakfast cruise to Havelock Island's Radhanagar Beach, which has been rated as one of the finest beaches in the world! Located on the western side of the island, this stunning beach runs several miles with lush green hills on one side. In the evening, return to Port Blair for dinner and stay overnight.Day 4 : Port Blair [B, D]After breakfast leave for the pristine Elephant Beach, which is ideal for snorkeling, scuba diving and soaking up the sun. Cruise back in the evening to Port Blair for dinner and stay overnight.Day 5 : Port Blair [B, D]After breakfast visit the colossal Cellular Jail. Once a prison that house Indian freedom fighters, the jail is now a memorial monument that celebrates those who fought for India's independence. While here enjoy a light-and-sound show depicting the history of the Indian revolution. Afterward, take a walk in the bazaars of Port Blair before returning to the hotel for dinner. The tour will end after dinner and you will be dropped off at your hotel in Port Blair.