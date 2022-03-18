Getty Images/iStockphoto

Inland

Shining the spotlight on the inland region of the east brings a few off-the-beaten-track surprises. The scenic shores of Lagarfljót are ripe for exploration; wild reindeer roam the empty heathlands; and the Snæfell area of Vatnajökull National Park sends a siren-call to experienced hikers.

Explore Inland

  • W

    Wilderness Center

    This brilliant attraction opened in 2016 and defies easy classification. It's a remote farm that offers museum exhibits, unique accommodation, local food,…

  • H

    Hengifoss

    Crossing the bridge across Lagarfljót on Rte 931, you’ll reach the parking area for lovely Hengifoss, Iceland’s second-highest waterfall. The falls…

  • K

    Kárahnjúkar Dam

    A scenic 60km drive from the Rte 910 turn-off takes you to the Kárahnjúkar dam and Hálslón reservoir, where information boards and viewing areas allow you…

  • A

    Aðalból

    Rte F923 (off Rte 910, for 4WDs only) leads you to the valley of Hrafnkelsdalur, full of sites relating to Hrafnkell’s Saga. The remote farm Aðalból was…

  • M

    Minjasafn Austurlands

    Egilsstaðir’s cultural museum has sweet but unremarkable displays focusing on the region's history, and includes exhibits detailing the wild reindeer of…

  • V

    Viewpoint

    Take a stroll up to the Hringsjá viewpoint from Fénaðarklöpp, for panoramas over the town and surrounds.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Inland.

