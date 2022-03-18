This brilliant attraction opened in 2016 and defies easy classification. It's a remote farm that offers museum exhibits, unique accommodation, local food,…
Inland
Shining the spotlight on the inland region of the east brings a few off-the-beaten-track surprises. The scenic shores of Lagarfljót are ripe for exploration; wild reindeer roam the empty heathlands; and the Snæfell area of Vatnajökull National Park sends a siren-call to experienced hikers.
Explore Inland
- WWilderness Center
This brilliant attraction opened in 2016 and defies easy classification. It's a remote farm that offers museum exhibits, unique accommodation, local food,…
- HHengifoss
Crossing the bridge across Lagarfljót on Rte 931, you’ll reach the parking area for lovely Hengifoss, Iceland’s second-highest waterfall. The falls…
- KKárahnjúkar Dam
A scenic 60km drive from the Rte 910 turn-off takes you to the Kárahnjúkar dam and Hálslón reservoir, where information boards and viewing areas allow you…
- AAðalból
Rte F923 (off Rte 910, for 4WDs only) leads you to the valley of Hrafnkelsdalur, full of sites relating to Hrafnkell’s Saga. The remote farm Aðalból was…
- MMinjasafn Austurlands
Egilsstaðir’s cultural museum has sweet but unremarkable displays focusing on the region's history, and includes exhibits detailing the wild reindeer of…
- VViewpoint
Take a stroll up to the Hringsjá viewpoint from Fénaðarklöpp, for panoramas over the town and surrounds.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Inland.
See
Wilderness Center
This brilliant attraction opened in 2016 and defies easy classification. It's a remote farm that offers museum exhibits, unique accommodation, local food,…
See
Hengifoss
Crossing the bridge across Lagarfljót on Rte 931, you’ll reach the parking area for lovely Hengifoss, Iceland’s second-highest waterfall. The falls…
See
Kárahnjúkar Dam
A scenic 60km drive from the Rte 910 turn-off takes you to the Kárahnjúkar dam and Hálslón reservoir, where information boards and viewing areas allow you…
See
Aðalból
Rte F923 (off Rte 910, for 4WDs only) leads you to the valley of Hrafnkelsdalur, full of sites relating to Hrafnkell’s Saga. The remote farm Aðalból was…
See
Minjasafn Austurlands
Egilsstaðir’s cultural museum has sweet but unremarkable displays focusing on the region's history, and includes exhibits detailing the wild reindeer of…
See
Viewpoint
Take a stroll up to the Hringsjá viewpoint from Fénaðarklöpp, for panoramas over the town and surrounds.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Inland
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.