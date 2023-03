High up on Buda's highest hill, János-hegy (527m), is this tower named after Emperor Franz-Joseph's beloved consort Elizabeth (or Sissi). Take the 134 steps up to the top for remarkable views of Budapest in the distance and the surrounding countryside; on a clear day, you can see the Tatra Mountains in Slovakia. To get here, take the Children's Railway to János-hegy, the fourth stop, or else the nearby chairlift.