Béla Bartók Memorial House

North of Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor, this house (1924) is where the great composer resided from 1932 until 1940, when he emigrated to the USA. Visits are by guided tour and include seeing the old Edison recorder (complete with wax cylinders) that Bartók used to record Hungarian folk music in Transylvania, as well as his beloved hand-carved dining-room furniture and even half a cigarette he smoked! Chamber-music concerts take place here throughout the year; see the website for details.