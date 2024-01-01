Városmajor Church

Castle District

Love it or hate it, this 1933 church is an excellent example of Bauhaus architecture, and its concrete tower is certainly eye-catching.

Nearby Castle District attractions

1. Museum of Military History

0.33 MILES

Loaded with swords and pistols and cannon, this museum also does a good job with uniforms, medals, flags and battle-themed fine art, with excellent text…

2. Millennium Park

0.37 MILES

Millennium Park is an attractive landscaped complex comprising fountains, ponds, little bridges, a theatre, a playground and a gallery containing the…

3. Buda Tower

0.39 MILES

The big steeple on the south side of Kapisztrán tér, opposite the Museum of Military History and visible for kilometres to the west of Castle Hill, is the…

4. Invisible Exhibition

0.43 MILES

This is a very unique interactive hour-long 'tour' of different settings (for instance, crossing the road, taking a bus) in total darkness, led by a blind…

5. Vienna Gate

0.45 MILES

This medieval entrance to the Old Town was rebuilt in 1936 to mark the 250th anniversary of the castle being taken back from the Turks. The gate is not…

6. Medieval Jewish Prayer House

0.49 MILES

With sections dating from the late 14th century, this tiny house of worship contains documents and items linked to the Jewish community of Buda, as well…

7. Music History Museum

0.55 MILES

Housed in an 18th-century palace with a lovely courtyard, this wonderful little museum traces the development of music in Hungary from the 18th century to…

8. Castle Hill

0.6 MILES

Castle Hill is a kilometre-long limestone plateau towering 170m above the Danube. It contains some of Budapest’s most important medieval monuments and…