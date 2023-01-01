Museum of Military History

Loaded with swords and pistols and cannon, this museum also does a good job with uniforms, medals, flags and battle-themed fine art, with excellent text explanations in English. Exhibits focus particularly on three periods: 1815 to 1867, including the 1848–49 War of Independence; 1868 to 1914; and 1914 to 1948, including both words wars, the Hungarian Royal Army under the command of Admiral Miklós Horthy (1918–43) and early years under communism.

Around the corner, along Anjou Bastion (Anjou bástya), with displays detailing the development of the cannon, lies the stone turban–topped grave of Abdurrahman, the last Turkish governor of Budapest, who was killed here in 1686 at the age of 70 while Buda was being liberated. Generously, the tablet reads, ‘He was a heroic foe. May he rest in peace'.