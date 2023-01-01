The big steeple on the south side of Kapisztrán tér, opposite the Museum of Military History and visible for kilometres to the west of Castle Hill, is the reconstructed bell tower of an 18th-century church. It reopened in 2017 as a lookout tower; the top can be reached via 172 steps. There are some revolving exhibits on the ground level.

The church, once reserved for Hungarian speakers in this district (German speakers worshipped at Matthias Church), was used as a mosque during the Turkish occupation and was destroyed in a 1944 air raid.