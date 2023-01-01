Invisible Exhibition

This is a very unique interactive hour-long 'tour' of different settings (for instance, crossing the road, taking a bus) in total darkness, led by a blind or partially sighted person. The idea is to help participants understand what life is like without the sense that, for many people, provides the most information. For tours in languages other than Hungarian, book at least a day ahead.

Invisible Italian Dinner (two/four courses 5790/7290Ft) is available 7pm to 11pm Friday, as is Invisible Wine Tasting (5200Ft). Book both ahead.