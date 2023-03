This beautiful cave, about 1km southeast of Pálvölgy and Mátyáshegy caves, is the most accessible of the three. The temperature at Szemlőhegy is 12°C and the cave has no stalactites or stalagmites; instead, it's notable for its peculiar 'grape' (some say 'popcorn') formations. The tour lasts about 45 minutes. The lower part of the cave has been used as a respiratory sanatorium due the exceptional quality of its air.