Újlak Synagogue

Óbuda & Buda Hills

A short distance north along Frankel Leó út and tucked away in an apartment block is the Újlak Synagogue, built in 1888 on the site of an older prayer house. Until the restoration of the Óbuda Synagogue, it was still the city’s main functioning Jewish house of worship on the Buda side.

