This monument, in the flower-bedded roundabout 350m north of the tram stop on Margaret Bridge, was unveiled in 1973 to mark the 100th anniversary of the union of Buda, Pest and Óbuda. As it was an entirely different era in Budapest more than 40 years ago, the sculptor filled the strange split cone – hatched egg? – with all sorts of socialist and nationalist symbols. It's like a time capsule on exhibition.