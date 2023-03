Built in the 2nd century for the Roman garrisons, this amphitheatre, about 800m south of Flórián tér. It's not especially impressive but will give you an indication of its size, which could accommodate up to 6000 spectators. The rest of the military camp extended north to Flórián tér. Archaeology and classical-history buffs taking bus 9 to Flórián tér should get off at III Nagyszombat utca.