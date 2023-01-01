Vasarely Museum

Installed in the imposing Zichy Mansion (Zichy kastély), built in 1757, this renovated and rehung gallery contains some 150 works of Victor Vasarely (or Vásárhelyi Győző, as he was known before he emigrated to Paris in 1930), the late ‘father of op art’. Op art is short for 'optical art', a style of abstract visual art that uses optical illusions. Watch his excellent works like Ibadan-Pos (1977) and Keek (1980) as they ‘swell’ and ‘move’ around the canvas.