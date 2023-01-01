Anchor tenant of the Zichy Mansion, where you’ll also find the Vasarely Museum, but with its own entrance on Fő tér, this wonderfully revamped museum contains a motley assortment of exhibits related to Óbuda’s past through three distinct periods: medieval, industrial and present day. Highlights include a 19th-century farmhouse kitchen from Békásmegyer, the output of master cooper Simon Tóbiás, and a vintage 1970s lakótelep (housing block) apartment interior.

Go upstairs for a wonderful exhibit on toys in history and some scary-looking dolls.