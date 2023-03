Erected in 1911 in the north-central part of Margaret Island, the octagonal water tower rises 57m above the open-air theatre (szabadtéri színpad) to the south, which is used for concerts and plays in summer. The tower contains the Lookout Gallery (Kilátó Galéria) reached by climbing 152 steps. The 360-degree view of the island is pleasant but consists mostly of treetops.