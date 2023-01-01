Housed in an 18th-century monastery, this museum contains three excellent sections. Downstairs you’ll find a complete 19th-century apothecary brought from Kálvin tér; a wonderful assembly of ancient signboards advertising shops and other trades; and rooms dressed in empire, Biedermeier and art nouveau furniture.

An impressive collection of works by artists József Rippl-Rónai, Lajos Tihanyi, István Csók and Béla Czóbel and organised by the Municipal Picture Gallery (Fővárosi Képtár) is upstairs. The stark Gothic church shell used for temporary multimedia and art exhibits is visually arresting.

To reach the museum, walk up steep Kiscelli utca from Bécsi út and then climb the steps called Pércsi Lajos lépcső. Bus 165 from III Kolosy tér eliminates the climb.