Mátyáshegy Cave

Of Budapest's 200 caves, several are accessible to the public and can be visited on walk-through guided tours. This one, left in its natural state, throws down a gauntlet to would-be speleologists, keen on crawling through narrow passages and climbing cave walls. Caving equipment (overalls, helmet and light) is provided; email ahead. Alight at the Pálvölgyi-cseppkőbarlang bus stop.

A number of hostels in Budapest offer similar 2½- to three-hour caving excursions to this cave, which is opposite to and links up with Pálvölgy Cave.