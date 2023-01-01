Farkasrét Cemetery

'Wolf's Meadow' Cemetery in the Buda Hills is the place where composer Béla Bartók is seeing out eternity, along with conductor Georg Solti, who avoided the fate of much of Hungary's Jewish community by finding refuge in Switzerland during WWII. Other notable 'residents' include Hungary's Stalinist leader, Mátyás Rákosi, and Politburo member András Hegedüs, who asked for Soviet assistance in crushing the 1956 Uprising.

Don't miss the beautiful All Saints Church (Mindenszentek temploma, 1977) designed by Imre Makovecz opposite the cemetery at XII Hegyalja út 139.