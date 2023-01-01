House of Houdini

Dedicated to the famous Hungarian-born magician and escape artist Harry Houdini, who was born Erik Weisz in Budapest's district VII in 1874, this small museum offers a cabinet of curiosities featuring original items from Houdini’s life, such as personal letters, handcuffs and documents, as well as props from the US 'Houdini' miniseries (2014). At the end of the guided tour, guests are treated to a live 15-minute magic performance. A gem of a small museum and loads of fun.