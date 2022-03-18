©Stefka Pavlova/Getty Images

Thrace

With relatively few beaches and no blockbuster archaeological sites, Thrace (Thraki) draws few foreign tourists, and not many Greeks, either. What Thrace does have is dramatic natural scenery, from the lush delta of the Evros River to the deeply forested Rhodopi Mountains, and a unique mix of cultures, religions and languages, forged by centuries of various empires and migration flows.

In Thrace, modern national borders are abstractions laid over the stronger, deeper roots of the Pomak people, Slavic Muslims who live on both slopes of the mountains that now demarcate Greece and Bulgaria. The border between Greece and Turkey is likewise arbitrary, cutting down the middle of the vast Thracian plain, with its fertile fields of sunflowers, wheat and tobacco. In many villages, people speak Greek as a second language, and the skylines are studded with church domes and minarets alike.

Explore Thrace

  • Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park

    This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…

  • A

    Art of Silk Museum

    Located in Tsiakiri House, a silk producer of 60 years' pedigree, this museum is fascinating and informative. Enthusiastic, multilingual staff take you…

  • H

    Historical and Ethnographical Museum

    Learn all about the Greek–Turkish population exchange at this excellent museum with an equally excellent and dedicated staff. The exhibits tell the…

  • E

    Evros Delta

    Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…

  • A

    Archaeological Site of Abdera

    About 6km south of modern Abdera lies the acropolis of the ancient town, inhabited in the 7th century BC but wracked by various invasions, until it was…

  • K

    Kioutouklou Baba Teke

    Set amid fields of cotton and mustard seed on the plain southeast of Xanthi, this is the burial spot of a dervish of the Bektashi order, the primary…

  • T

    Turkish Quarter

    Across Orfeos north of Plateia Eirinis, Komotini’s Ottoman-era neighbourhood, still predominantly Turkish, has old homes, barber shops and teahouses. Its…

  • O

    Old Xanthi

    Stacked up on the hillside on the north side of the city, Xanthi's picturesque historic district is a web of winding lanes and stairs lined with pastel…

  • E

    Ethnological Museum of Thrace

    Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Thrace.

  • See

    Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park

    This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…

  • See

    Art of Silk Museum

    Located in Tsiakiri House, a silk producer of 60 years' pedigree, this museum is fascinating and informative. Enthusiastic, multilingual staff take you…

  • See

    Historical and Ethnographical Museum

    Learn all about the Greek–Turkish population exchange at this excellent museum with an equally excellent and dedicated staff. The exhibits tell the…

  • See

    Evros Delta

    Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…

  • See

    Archaeological Site of Abdera

    About 6km south of modern Abdera lies the acropolis of the ancient town, inhabited in the 7th century BC but wracked by various invasions, until it was…

  • See

    Kioutouklou Baba Teke

    Set amid fields of cotton and mustard seed on the plain southeast of Xanthi, this is the burial spot of a dervish of the Bektashi order, the primary…

  • See

    Turkish Quarter

    Across Orfeos north of Plateia Eirinis, Komotini’s Ottoman-era neighbourhood, still predominantly Turkish, has old homes, barber shops and teahouses. Its…

  • See

    Old Xanthi

    Stacked up on the hillside on the north side of the city, Xanthi's picturesque historic district is a web of winding lanes and stairs lined with pastel…

  • See

    Ethnological Museum of Thrace

    Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Thrace

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.