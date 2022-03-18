This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…
Thrace
With relatively few beaches and no blockbuster archaeological sites, Thrace (Thraki) draws few foreign tourists, and not many Greeks, either. What Thrace does have is dramatic natural scenery, from the lush delta of the Evros River to the deeply forested Rhodopi Mountains, and a unique mix of cultures, religions and languages, forged by centuries of various empires and migration flows.
In Thrace, modern national borders are abstractions laid over the stronger, deeper roots of the Pomak people, Slavic Muslims who live on both slopes of the mountains that now demarcate Greece and Bulgaria. The border between Greece and Turkey is likewise arbitrary, cutting down the middle of the vast Thracian plain, with its fertile fields of sunflowers, wheat and tobacco. In many villages, people speak Greek as a second language, and the skylines are studded with church domes and minarets alike.
- Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park
This large patch of protected forest is on a major bird migration route and home to three of Europe's four vulture species. Visits are best in spring or…
- AArt of Silk Museum
Located in Tsiakiri House, a silk producer of 60 years' pedigree, this museum is fascinating and informative. Enthusiastic, multilingual staff take you…
- HHistorical and Ethnographical Museum
Learn all about the Greek–Turkish population exchange at this excellent museum with an equally excellent and dedicated staff. The exhibits tell the…
- EEvros Delta
Just southeast of Alexandroupoli, where the Evros River reaches the Aegean, 188 sq km of coastal lakes, lagoons, sand dunes, swamps and reed beds harbour…
- AArchaeological Site of Abdera
About 6km south of modern Abdera lies the acropolis of the ancient town, inhabited in the 7th century BC but wracked by various invasions, until it was…
- KKioutouklou Baba Teke
Set amid fields of cotton and mustard seed on the plain southeast of Xanthi, this is the burial spot of a dervish of the Bektashi order, the primary…
- TTurkish Quarter
Across Orfeos north of Plateia Eirinis, Komotini’s Ottoman-era neighbourhood, still predominantly Turkish, has old homes, barber shops and teahouses. Its…
- OOld Xanthi
Stacked up on the hillside on the north side of the city, Xanthi's picturesque historic district is a web of winding lanes and stairs lined with pastel…
- EEthnological Museum of Thrace
Inside a grand sandstone mansion, this museum with backyard cafe packs its displays with colourful Thracian costumes, musical instruments, oil presses,…
