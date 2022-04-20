Near Symi’s southern tip, beyond the scented pine forests of the high interior, spectacular Panormitis Bay is home to this large monastery. Monasteries…
Symi
Beautiful Symi is guaranteed to evoke oohs and aahs from ferry passengers before they even get off the boat. The first sight of Gialos harbour, framed against an amphitheatre of pastel-coloured houses rising on all sides, is unforgettable. It’s all thanks to the Italians, who ruled the island almost a century ago and established the neoclassical architectural style that Symi has followed ever since.
Although Symi is far from small, it's mostly barren and the only settlements are Gialos, the old village of Horio, which sprawls over the hilly ridge behind, and Pedi, down in the valley beyond. One road runs all the way to the monastery at Panormitis, near Symi’s southern tip. The rest of the island is largely deserted, but it's surrounded by blue coves and small beaches.
Culturally, it's a little light on (beyond a couple of museums). But nobody seems to worry; there's enough here.
Explore Symi
- MMoni Taxiarhou Mihail Panormiti
- HHorio
- AArchaeological Museum
Reopened after years of restoration, this compact museum contains some fabulous archaeological and folkloric finds, and is worth checking out.
Moni Taxiarhou Mihail Panormiti
Near Symi’s southern tip, beyond the scented pine forests of the high interior, spectacular Panormitis Bay is home to this large monastery. Monasteries…
Horio
Archaeological Museum
Reopened after years of restoration, this compact museum contains some fabulous archaeological and folkloric finds, and is worth checking out.
