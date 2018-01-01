Welcome to Kalambaka
Meteora Day Trip by Train from Athens
Catch the train of 8:20 am to Kalambaka in the morning from the Athens Railway Station and enjoy a trip that will give you the chance to admire the beauty of the countryside. Arrive around 1:30 pm in Kalambaka, a small town built at the foot of the majestic grey rocks, and crowded by the Meteora Monasteries.Arriving in Kalambaka, our English speaking driver will be waiting you holding a signboard with your name on it and will transfer you to the Meteora Monasteries. For three hours you will have the time to explore at least two or three Monasteries. Meteora is included on the UNESCO world heritage monument list. The monasteries are perched on top of towers of sandstone, which for centuries provided totally inaccessible retreats for the monks. The most visited Monastery is the Holy Monastery of Great Meteoron, which is the largest of the monasteries located at Metéora. It was erected in the mid-14th century and was the subject of restoration and embellishment projects in 1483 and 1552. The building serves as the main museum for tourists. The Katholikon (main church), consecrated in honour of the Transfiguration of Jesus was erected in the middle of 14th century and 1387/88 and decorated in 1483 and 1552.At the end of the day, our driver will transfer you back to Kalambaka, where you will have the time to scroll around and have a light lunch (not included). At 17:22 p.m. the train departs from Kalambaka, and arrives at 22:15 back to Athens.
Meteora Half-Day Tour from Kalambaka
Meet your guide and air-conditioned minibus outside your Kalambaka hotel to begin your 4-hour tour of the UNESCO-listed Meteora. Translated as ‘suspended in the air,’ ‘middle of the sky’ or ‘in the heavens above,’ Meteora is located just over three miles (5.4 km) from central Kalambaka and is a remote region of sandstone peaks where, from the 11th century onward, monks settled. By the end of the 15th century, 24 monasteries had been systematically built on top of the towering rock formations. On arrival in Meteora, discover the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the sandstone pillars and spend a few minutes snapping photos. With your guide at your side, visit three of the remaining monasteries. As you explore the sites, listen to fascinating stories about the first hermits and monks who settled in Meteora, and discover their motivations for building the monasteries atop the sheer rock spires.During the tour, stop in spots with panoramic views and learn about the local traditions, myths and history. After exploring the monasteries, board your air-conditioned minibus and relax on the journey back to Kalambaka. Your tour concludes at your hotel in the afternoon.
3-Day Trip to Delphi and Meteora from Athens
Your tour lets you choose from first-class or tourist-class accommodation depending on your budget, and includes two breakfasts and two dinners, plus time each day for lunch at your own expense. Day 1: Athens – Delphi (D)Start your 3-day tour with a pickup from your central Athens hotel or the Amalia hotel near Syntagma Square. Then, settle into your air-conditioned coach and drive northwest to Delphi. Pass through the towns of Livadia and Arachova, known for its colorful rugs, and as you travel, listen to tales about ancient Greece, a civilisation that flourished from the 8th century BC to the 1st century AD, and made Delphi its most important religious site. After a 3-hour drive, arrive in Delphi to see UNESCO-listed ruins on Mt Parnassus for a 1.5-hour walking tour. As you explore, admire the mountain views and hear how Greek myth placed Delphi at the center of the world. Learn, too, how the site housed the oracle of Apollo, a priestess who dispensed cryptic predictions; and was also home to the Pythian Games, second in importance only to the Olympics. Inspect the relics of the Temple of Apollo, where the oracle issued her prophesies, and stroll around the surrounding temples and treasuries as your guide describes their purpose and construction. Then, check in to your hotel in Delphi and spend the afternoon as you wish, perhaps having lunch (own expense) or shopping before dinner at your hotel tonight. Day 2: Delphi - Kalambaka (B, D)After breakfast, enjoy the morning at leisure. After lunch (own expense), travel through central Greece, crossing the mountain-ringed Thessalian Plain as you are arriving in Kalambaka. Check in to your hotel in time for dinner this evening. Later, stopping on route for lunch (own expense) and photos at Thermopylae, made famous by the battle between the Greek Spartans and Persians here in 480 BC Day 3: Kalambaka – Meteora – Thermopylae – Athens (B)Following breakfast, continue to another of Greece’s must-sees, UNESCO-listed Meteora. This spectacular area boasts around 24 medieval monasteries, each perched on top of high rock towers or burrowed into cliffs. Visit two monasteries — typically the Grand Meteora Monastery, Moni Varlaam or Moni Agiou Stefanou — and hear how they provided refuge for monks in the bloody aftermath of the Roman Empire. Listen to fascinating stories on how the monks accessed the monasteries: either being hoisted in nets or using retractable wooden ladders. After, continue to the Greek capital, where your 3-day tour ends with an evening drop-off at your hotel or the city center.
7-Day Greece Grand Tour: Olympia, Delphi, Meteora, Thessaloniki, Lefkadia
Day 1: Epidaurus - Mycenae - Olympia (D)Your first stop is at Corinth Canal. Drive to Epidaurus for a visit of the archaeological site and the theater famous for its remarkable acoustics, and then on to Nauplia for a short stop. Drive to Mycenae where you visit the archaeological site, then depart for Olympia, through the central Peloponnese area passing the cities of Megalopolis and Tripolis.Day 2: Olympia - Nafpaktos - Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Olympia. Drive via Patras to Rion, cross the channel to Antirion on the "state of the art" new suspended bridge considered to be the longest and most modern in Europe. Arrive in Nafpaktos, then continue to Delphi for the evening.Day 3: Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Delphi. The rest of the day at leisure.Day 4: Kalambaka - Meteora (B, D)In the morning, start the drive by the central Greece towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala to Kalambaka. Afternoon visit of the breathtaking Meteora. Dinner and your overnight accommodation is in Kalambaka.Day 5: Dion - Thessaloniki (B, D)Drive by Trikala and Larissa to the famous, sacred Macedonian town of Dion. Then, continue to Thessaloniki, the largest town in Northern Greece. Visit the most interesting museum of Thessaloniki and sightseeing of the city.Day 6: Pella - Vergina - Lefkadia (B, D)Morning drive to Pella, Alexander the Great's capital. Continue to Vergina to visit the Tomb of the King Philip and the famous "Vergina Treasures". Then on to Lefkadia where you visit the excavations. Return to Thessaloniki via Veria.Day 7: Tempi Valley - Thermoplyae - Athens (B)Start the return drive to Athens, through the Tempi Valley, Larissa, Lamia, Thermoplyae famous for the ancient battle that took place there and Kamena Vourla.
2-Day Delphi and Meteora Tour from Athens
Day 1: Athens – Delphi - Kalambaka (D)Arrive at Delphi at around noon. Famous for its ancient ruins including a theater and the Temple of Apollo, Delphi was considered the center of the earth and universe, and played a central role in the classical Greek world.On arrival, visit the the mountainside archaeological site and view the Temple of Apollo, famous for its oracle.In the afternoon, after lunch (own expense) travel through central Greece and the city of Lamia. After a short stop in Lamia, continue to the city of Trikala for a short stop and cross the Thessalian Plain to Kalambaka, a small town built at the foot of the majestic grey rocks crowned by the Meteora monasteries.Following a short stop for souvenir-shopping, stay overnight in Kalambaka at your choice of a centrally located 3- or 4-star hotel in the town.Overnight: 3-star Orfeas Hotel or 4-star Divani Meteora KalambakaDay 2: Kalambaka – Meteora – Athens (B)Leave in the morning for a tour of nearby Meteora’s monasteries. Visit two different Byzantine monasteries built on rocktops and commanding fantastic views over the plain.Meteora is included on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Built on the top of sandstone pillars, the monasteries provided monks with totally inaccessible retreats for centuries. Meteora is considered one of the most beautiful area of mainland Greece, and its monasteries are one of its most unusual and distinctive attractions.During your return to Athens, enjoy an optional visit to a factory making Byzantine-style icons, and stop for photos at the monument to the heroic Leonidas, King of Sparta, at Thermopylae. Your tour returns to Athens in the late afternoon.
2-Day Meteora Tour by Train from Athens
Catch the train to Kalambaka of 8:20 am from the Athens Railway Station and enjoy a trip that will give you the chance to admire the beauty of the countryside. Arriving in Kalambaka around 1:30pm, our English speaking driver will be waiting you holding a signboard with your name on it and will transfer you to your hotel. You will have the whole afternoon at to discover this picturesque small town built at the foot of the majestic grey rocks, and crowded by the Meteora Monasteries. Why not visit the Natural History Museum of Meteora & Mushroom Museum. Meet the mushrooms and their rich variety of shapes and colors. Browse the collection and find information about the species that thrive in Greece. Dinner is included at the restaurant of the hotel.Next morning, our guide will meet you in the hotel lobby to visit two main monasteries of Meteora and discover the natural beauty and the cultural heritage of this area. This morning tour will take you back in the dark ages and the story of the first hermits and monks who laid the foundations of what later on became the monastic community of Meteora. Learn which monastery was the first to be established and the true motivations behind the monks’ decision to try to climb the steep rocks of Meteora and to build there the monasteries. After this morning tour, our driver will transfer you back to Kalambaka, where you will have the time for lunch (not included). At 5:22pm the train departs from Kalambaka, and arrives at 10:15pm back to Athens.