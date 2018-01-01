Welcome to Rethymno Province
The eponymous capital on the northern coast is a bustle of atmosphere-soaked, cobbled lanes, laden with shops, restaurants and bars and flanked by a wide, sandy beach. The southern coast is graced with bewitching beaches in seductive isolation. Weave your way through this spellbinding land from shore to shore.
Top experiences in Rethymno Province
Rethymno Province activities
Crete 4WD Full-Day Safari with Village, Lunch, Gorge, Swimming
After the morning's pickup from your accommodations, the journey will start as you head toward the wilderness and high altitudes where you get a bird's eye view of one of the magnificent gorges, where you can see the vultures soaring high on the thermals.Pass through small traditional villages full of character and interest. Make a brief stop to take photos of the beautiful scenery at the Potamon Dam. From here, make the short journey to Patsos Gorge with its imposing rock faces and interesting features, where you'll take time to enjoy a coffee and sample the local drink, Raki. Afterward, it's back in the vehicles again and through the mountains to your next stop. Everyone will be impressed with the village of Spili, famous for its spring water. Over 25 lion head fountains have cold mountain water running all year round, and small shops sell handmade souvenirs and traditional handmade crafts. Continue on through dirt tracks, bumpy roads and quaint villages, where time has virtually stood still. After passing through Kerame, you can take-in the panoramic view of the southern Cretan coast and the Libyan sea. After getting dusty and dirty, a swim at Preveli Beach will be very welcomed. Preveli is one of the most beautiful beaches on the island. Its tall palm trees and crystal clear water were even chosen to advertise Bacardi on television. It is the only beach where guests can swim in cold mountain and ocean waters in the same place.Working up an appetite as you walk back from the beach. Stop for a traditional Cretan meal with unlimited wine. After lunch, start the climb back up into the mountains for more dramatic scenery, and more photos as you drive through Kroustaliotico Gorge. As you head back, view the entire city of Rethymno from the top of a mountain which can only be reached by your 4x4 vehicles.This is a day full of many surprises and the excitement is second to none, you certainly won’t forget your fun day out on this great adventure.
Crete White Mountains Safari
Our amazing off-road adventure starts after crossing the valley full of orange trees, avocado’s and vegetables gardens. Climbing up the foot of White Mountains and passing through Cretan villages getting the feeling of mountainous Crete we arrive in our coffee stop to enjoy our morning break. Coffee or mountain tea will be offered for free to our guests enjoying the village life far away from mass tourism. Continuing our tour following the off road route up to the shepherd’s hut “Mitato” far away from touristic areas, where only a 4 wheel driver can approach, you will enjoy the magnificent panoramic view of northern Crete and, If we are lucky ... eagles and wild goats will show up and give us a very good reason for some extra photo stops. A small rocky road will lead us up to our trip’s highest point 1350 meters in altitude in the heart of White Mountains of Crete, where you will find out all about the lifestyle of a shepherd, where the famous Cretan “Graviera” cheese was produced and explore an original Shepherd's hut "Mitato". On our way back we will enjoy the best panoramic view of Chania from above until we arrive at Therisso village and working up an appetite we visit a small traditional family Cretan tavern where we will be welcomed by the owner, to introduce us to Cretan cuisine with plenty of food, wine and warm Cretan hospitality. After our lunch break we will follow the road through the amazing gorge of Therisso that will lead us to the city of Chania
Rethymnon Conquered Morning Tour with Wine and Food Tasting
Go beyond the guidebook and get to know the real Crete! You could read pages of history, but they won’t tell you the stories of Rethymnon like we’ll tell you – that’s a task best left up to locals. This walking tour of the old town of Rethymnon will show you the city the way locals see it. From the classic historical sites to the local craftsmen and vendors that make Rethymnon the city is, we’ll show you everything you need to understand the city the way the locals do. Given Rethymnon’s long, rich, thousand-or-so years of history, it’s only appropriate that we kicking things off with a bit of this history. The city began to grow after it was conquered by the Venetians, evidence of which can be spotted throughout the city. You can’t visit Rethymnon without admiring the iconography of the Orthodox church, which is where we’ll head first. Integral to the history of the island, you’ll hear how religion kept the Cretan culture alive despite many different conquerors, like the Venetians and the Byzantines. From there, we’ll wind our way through Sabbionara, entering the old Ottoman district. Known for its impressive doorframes and mix of histories, here we’ll see the Mosque of Kara Mousha Pasha and St. Francesco Church (now the Byzantine Museum) alongside Venetian mansions, temples turned to mosques, and the “Turkish” school. Next, it’s time to discover Crete through its incredible flavours. Learn the secrets of the famous Cretan diet, sampling local bites such as traditional koulouri, a sesame seeded bread ring (similar to Turkish simit), and cheese and olives (naturally), and sip some local wine (which has been cultivated here since 1600 BC!). Moving on, we’ll continue our personal conquest of Rethymnon by venturing through the most noteworthy streets of the old city, checking out the most important monuments in the historical centre. Representing the cultural and aesthetic character of the city, Rethymnon’s fountains, historic homes, and the grand Fortezza are all integral parts of why Rethymnon is the way it is today. It’s here that we’ll end our walking tour of Rethymnon, and it’s the perfect place to continue your walk through the city or enjoy the beautiful waterfront views. Your guide will be more than happy to make recommendations for what else you can do in the city, especially where to grab more food!
Crete Island Tour of Chrissi or Gramvousa: Swim & Snorkel
Leave Crete and spend a day on one of the smaller islands dotted around Crete’s coastline. The cruise to your island lasts no longer than an hour, leaving you with plenty of time to kick back and relax, soaking up the laid-back island life! After exploring, swimming and soaking up the sun, return to your boat for the cruise back to Crete. Your day then finishes with a handy drop-off back at your hotel.Cruise from West Crete:Board your boat at Kastelli Port of Kissamos and then sit back and relax – either inside or out on deck – during your 1-hour cruise to the island of Gramouvsa. A small sun-baked outpost just adrift from Crete’s northwestern tip, this little piece of paradise comes complete with stunning turquoise waters and pink sandy beaches – perfect for a day of lazily lounging around in the sun. First stop is Imeri Gramvousa, the island’s Venetian fortress, for a guided tour. Explore the ruins and hear how the island was once a 16th-century strategic stronghold – ideally located to protect northeastern Crete. Then, it’s time to swim, sunbathe or enjoy lunch on your boat (own expense).Hop back aboard your boat and cruise over to the other side of the island to visit Gramouvsa’s tropical-esque lagoon – Balos. Enjoy nearly three hours at leisure to do as little or as much as you like! Perhaps take a paddle through the turquoise waters or relax on the lagoon’s pink-hued beaches. Venture away from the sand to snorkel around the rocks (equipment not provided), or take a stroll inland to see the island’s rare flora and fauna that abounds. Cruise from East Crete:If your hotel is located on the eastern side of Crete, your boat cruise follows a different route. Board your boat at Ierapetra Port and enjoy a 1-hour cruise to Chrissi Island, just southeast of Crete in the dazzling Libyan Sea. Uninhabited, the island is a haven of sun-kissed seclusion, with gloriously isolated coves and sandy beaches lapped by crystal-clear waters. How you spend your time on the island is up to you, and you’ll have roughly five hours to do whatever you like! Swim in the sea, sunbathe on the beaches, or go on a walk around the island, watching out for rare birdlife or dolphins close to shore. Lunch is available at your own expense on board your boat; alternatively, bring your own food and drinks and relax on the island with a picnic!
Imbros Gorge Hiking, Venetian Castle, Libyan Sea Tour
Hiking in the countryside is a great thing to do on Crete, an island full of beautiful, inviting gorges with stunning views. Samaria is one that many people visit, but it’s a strenuous trek. Imbros, though, is a gorge for everyone, a rocky but easy 5-mile (8-km) walk. After your hotel pickup in a comfortable, air-conditioned shuttle van, travel to Imbros Gorge with your guide. Begin your walk and take in the beauty of the limestone gorge. Pass the lovely villages of Vrisses, Askifou and Imbros, stopping in one for a taste of sfakia pita, a cheese bread topped with locally made honey, or Greek mountain tea (snack changes depending on which day you travel). In the village of Komitades, the terminus for the hike, enjoy some free time to explore the village and eat a nice, leisurely Cretan lunch (not included). After lunch, drive to Frangokastello, an imposing castle built by the Venetians in the 14th century as a garrison to impose order on the rebellious locals. Your guide will discuss the history of the castle before you have free time to explore it. Cool off afterward with a dip in the Libyan Sea. At the end of the tour, relax on the drive back to your hotel.
Katharo Route Tour from Agios Nikolaos
This is the best way to explore central Crete with its plateaus, ancient paths, and wildlife. Begin from your hotel traveling though the spectacular mountains of Crete. Visit the Aposelemis basin reservoir and an ancient Roman aqueduct. From here, visit the village of Kastamonitsa nestled in the foothills of the Afendi mountains where you will experience breakfast Cretan style and be introduced to a local product, Raki.Now brace yourselves for dirt tracks, following the Minoan path going through mountain passes, experiencing spectacular wildlife, unbelievable scenery, mythology, history and enjoy seeing the local nature at its best. Here, up high in the mountains you'll stop at a shepherds' Mitato where you can feed the animals whilst seeing shepherds produce cheese the traditional old fashioned way, and even taste this fresh, rich delicacy. Next stop is a birds-eye view of the plateau of Lassithi and the North coast, a great photo opportunity not to be missed. Continue towards the Diction cave, the birth place of Zeus. (There is a 4€ entry charge and walking shoes are recommended). After building up and appetite head for lunch at a local tavern where you will have the opportunity to try a selection of traditional local starters and main courses (vegetarian option available) and enjoy a glass or two of the unlimited wine. Once refreshed, continue on to Lassithi visiting the Lassinthos Eco park where traditional handicrafts and the local way of life can be experienced. Then on to Lassithi plateau where time has virtually stood still, the local people are still mainly farmers. Next go to Seli, where once again you'll have an opportunity to take photos of this unique scenery. Continue driving, reaching the village of Krassi, which is famous for a 2,000-year-old plane tree and also has a natural spring water source. Leaving Krassi, meandering down the mountain roads and past just some of the many olive tree farms on the island you will again see the spectacular coastline and deep blue sea. This is a day full of many surprises. Upon completion of the tour you will be returned to your place of pickup.