An agricultural region with several large population centres, the southern Attica peninsula has some fine beaches, particularly along the Apollo Coast and at Shinias, near Marathon. It's also known for its wine production.

Until the 7th century, Attica was home to a number of smaller kingdoms, such as those at Eleusis (Elefsina), Ramnous and Brauron (Vravrona). In pure visual terms, the remains of these cities pale alongside the superb Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, but any of them can be nice to visit simply because you'll probably have the place to yourself.