Harzmuseum Wernigerode

Harz Mountains

LoginSave

This delightfully crooked little local-history museum has a neat collection of exhibits on geology, town history and half-timbered houses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Historic Wernigerode Castle surrounded by an autumn landscape.

    Schloss Wernigerode

    0.51 MILES

    Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…

  • Concentration camp KZ Mittelbau Dora.

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Mittelbau Dora

    20.7 MILES

    A deeply sobering place: at least 20,000 people were worked to death here building the tunnels beneath Mittelbau Dora, and the rockets now decaying within…

  • John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

    John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

    12.06 MILES

    The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…

  • Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk

    Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk

    15.9 MILES

    The shafts and buildings of this 1000-year-old mine are now a museum and Unesco World Heritage Site. Admission to the mine includes a German-language tour…

  • National Park Harz.

    Harz National Park

    15.41 MILES

    Covering a total land mass of 24,700 hectares, Harz National Park is the first national park in Germany to occupy land in two states: Lower Saxony to the…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    0.05 MILES

    Wernigerode's spectacular towered Rathaus (town hall) began life as a theatre around 1277, only to be given its mostly late-Gothic features, which loom…

  • Herzog August Bibliothek

    Herzog August Bibliothek

    25.34 MILES

    This hushed building is one of the world’s best reference libraries for 17th-century books. Its exhibition spaces feature two changing curated exhibits of…

  • Grosser Burgberg

    Grosser Burgberg

    9.62 MILES

    It takes just over half an hour to walk from town, or a zippy three-minute ride on the Burgberg-Seilbahn, to reach the top of this humble peak (483m),…

View more attractions

Nearby Harz Mountains attractions

1. Rathaus

0.05 MILES

Wernigerode's spectacular towered Rathaus (town hall) began life as a theatre around 1277, only to be given its mostly late-Gothic features, which loom…

2. Oberpfarrkirchhof

0.05 MILES

Oberpfarrkirchhof surrounds the Gothic- and later, neo-Gothic–styled Sylvestrikirche. Here you’ll also find the Gadenstedtsches Haus (1582) with its…

3. Marktplatz

0.06 MILES

Wernigerode's magnificent Marktplatz is presided over by its towering Rathaus. In the middle of the square, a neo-Gothic fountain (1848) was dedicated to…

4. Breite Strasse

0.08 MILES

Wernigerode's main thoroughfare, Breite Strasse, accommodates the pretty Cafe Wien building (1583) at No. 4, today a dignified cafe and worthwhile…

5. Schloss Wernigerode

0.51 MILES

Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…

6. Brockenhaus

7.56 MILES

The Brockenhaus, at the summit of the Brocken, has a cafe, interactive displays and a viewing platform. From May to October, rangers conduct one-hour…

7. Grosser Burgberg

9.62 MILES

It takes just over half an hour to walk from town, or a zippy three-minute ride on the Burgberg-Seilbahn, to reach the top of this humble peak (483m),…

8. Rosstrappe

11.86 MILES

Lovely views await at the top of Rosstrappe peak, which takes its name from what is supposedly a horse’s hoof print, visible in stone on the cliff, left…