Wernigerode's main thoroughfare, Breite Strasse, accommodates the pretty Cafe Wien building (1583) at No. 4, today a dignified cafe and worthwhile stopover for both architectural and gastronomic reasons. It’s almost impossible to miss the carved facade of the Krummelsches Haus at number 72, as it depicts various countries symbolically; America is portrayed, strangely enough, as a naked woman riding an armadillo.