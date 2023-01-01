The ostentatious Neues Schloss was built for Duke Ludwig the Bearded in 1418. Fresh from a trip to wealth-laden France, Ludwig borrowed heavily from Gallic design and created a residence with 3m-thick walls, Gothic net vaulting and individually carved doorways. One guest who probably didn’t appreciate its architectural merits was future French president Charles de Gaulle, held as a prisoner of war here during WWI.

Today the building houses the Bayerisches Armeemuseum with exhibits on long-forgotten battles, armaments dating back to the 14th century and legions of tin soldiers filling the rooms.

The second part of the museum is in the Reduit Tilly across the river. This 19th-century fortress has an undeniable aesthetic, having been designed by Ludwig I’s chief architect. It was named after Johann Tilly – a field marshal of the Thirty Years' War, who was known as the ‘butcher of Magdeburg’ – and features exhibits covering the history of WWI and post-WWI Germany.

The museum complex also houses the Bayerisches Polizeimuseum, which lives in the Turm Triva, built at the same time as the Reduit Tilly. Exhibitions trace the story of Bavarian police and their role in various episodes of history such as the Third Reich and the Cold War.

A combined ticket is available at each museum that covers entry to all three museums (adult/concession €7/5).