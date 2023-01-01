Liebfrauenmünster

Ingolstadt’s biggest church was established by Duke Ludwig the Bearded in 1425 and enlarged over the next century. This classic Gothic hall church has a pair of strangely oblique square towers that flank the main entrance. Inside, subtle colours and a nave flooded with light intensify the magnificence of the high-lofted vaulting and the blossoming stonework of several side chapels.

The high altar by Hans Mielich (1560) has a rear panel depicting St Katharina debating with the professors at Ingolstadt’s new university, ostensibly in a bid to convert the Protestant faculty to Catholicism – a poke at Luther’s Reformation. At the rear of the church, there's a small Schatzkammer (treasury) displaying precious robes, goblets and monstrances belonging to the diocese.