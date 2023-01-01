Deutsches Medizinhistorisches Museum

Located in the stately Alte Anatomie (Old Anatomy) at the university, this sometimes rather gory museum chronicles the evolution of medical science as well as the many (scary) instruments and techniques used. Unless you are, or have been, a medical student, pack a strong stomach for the visit.

The ground floor eases you into the exhibition with medical equipment such as birthing chairs, enema syringes, lancets used for bloodletting and other delightful paraphernalia guaranteed to make many go weak at the knees. Upstairs things get closer to the bone with displays of human skeletons, foetuses of conjoined twins, a pregnant uterus and a cyclops. Closed for renovations until 2020.