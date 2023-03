Eichstätt’s centre is dominated by the richly adorned Dom. Standout features include an enormous 16th-century stained-glass window by Hans Holbein the Elder, and the carved sandstone Pappenheimer Altar (1489–97), depicting a pilgrimage from Pappenheim to Jerusalem. The seated statue is of St Willibald, the town’s first bishop. The adjoining Domschatzmuseum includes the robes of 8th-century English-born bishop St Willibald and baroque Gobelin tapestries.