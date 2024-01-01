Kreuztor

The Gothic Kreuztor (1385) was one of the four main gates into the city until the 19th century and its redbrick fairy-tale outline is now the emblem of Ingolstadt. This and the main gate within the Neues Schloss are all that remain of the erstwhile entrances into the medieval city, but the former fortifications, now flats, still encircle the centre.

