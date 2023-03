The museum complex at Neues Schloss includes the Bayerisches Polizeimuseum, which lives in the Turm Triva, built at the same time as the complex's Reduit Tilly. Exhibitions trace the story of Bavarian police and their role in various episodes of history such as the Third Reich and the Cold War. Combined ticket with Reduit Tilly and Bayerisches Armeemuseum is adult/concession €7/5.