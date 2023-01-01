Looming over the old town is the Domberg, a hub of religious power with the twin-towered Dom St Maria und St Korbinian as its focal point. The restored church interior in whitewash, ochre and delicate rose is a head-turning stucco masterpiece by the Asam brother megastars, whose baroque frescos grace the most pious ceilings of Bavaria. Remnants from the Gothic era include the choir stalls and a Lamentation of Christ painting in the left aisle.

The altar painting by Rubens is a copy of the original in the Alte Pinakothek museum in Munich.

Don't miss the crypt, not so much to view Korbinian's mortal remains as to admire the forest of pillars, no two of which are carved alike. The Bestiensäule (Beast Pillar) features an epic allegory of Christianity fighting the crocodile-like monsters of evil.

East of the Dom are the cloisters, where the halls drip with fancy stucco and 1000 years' homage in marble plaques to the bishops of Freising. The baroque hall of the cathedral library was designed by none other than François Cuvilliés, of Cuvilliés-Theatre fame.