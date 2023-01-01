The final resting place of St Willibald’s sister, the Kloster St Walburga is a popular local pilgrimage destination. Every year between mid-October and late February, water oozes from Walburga’s relics in the underground chapel and drips down into a catchment. The nuns bottle diluted versions of the so-called Walburgaöl (Walburga oil) and give it away to the faithful.

A staircase from the lower chapel leads to an off-limits upper chapel where you can catch a glimpse through the grill of beautiful ex-voto tablets and other trinkets left as a thank you to the saint. The main St Walburga Church above has a glorious rococo interior.