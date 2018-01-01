Self-Drive Tour from Augsburg to Trier including Heidelberg, Wiesbaden and Koblenz with Loreley Boat Tour

Your ‘All About Beer’ package begins in Augsburg, the city with the longest tradition of beer brewing in Germany. The tradition in Augsburg stretches back to the 12th century, when a decree was made about the brewing of beer and its contents. This decree is significantly older than the Bavarian purity laws and is therefore the first of these laws in Germany. Enjoy an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Augsburg including buffet breakfast and a 3-course dinner at your hotel restaurant (drinks not included) before you continue your self-drive trip to Heidelberg. This is where you will find one of Europe’s most modern breweries. Spend another overnight stay here in a 3-star superior hotel and enjoy a glass of sparkling or mulled wine (depending on the season) upon your arrival at the hotel. Indulge in a 3-course dinner at a partner restaurant (drinks not included) in Heidelberg.The next day, you will start your day with a hearty breakfast, before continuing your journey to Wiesbaden. The city is better known for its wine-growing than its beer but it is a wonderful place to step into the history of beer making. Enjoy an overnight stay in a 3-star superior hotel in Wiesbaden including buffet breakfast and free entrance to the Casino in Wiesbaden.The next day will bring you to Koblenz. It is recommended to visit the ‘Bierbörse’ festival during your stay, which takes place every year along the banks of the Rhine. On your first evening, you will be warmly welcomed to your hotel with a 4-course meal. You will spend 2 nights in a 4-star superior hotel in Koblenz including buffet breakfast as well as complimentary use of the hotel spa. On top of that, you can indulge in a delicious 4-course dinner for two in the hotel restaurant (drinks not included) as well as a seasonal dinner (drinks not included). a 2.5-hour boat tour to Loreley will show you the sights from the water. Your self-drive journey will finish up in the historic city of Trier where you will spend your last overnight in a 3-star hotel including breakfast buffet and a 3-course dinner (drinks not included) at the hotel restaurant. The best way to end your trip is with a cold beer in one of Trier’s many beer gardens.