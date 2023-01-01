Lutherhaus

The religious reformer Martin Luther lived here as a schoolboy from 1498 to 1501, in one of Thuringia's oldest and most handsome half-timbered houses. Now including a modern annexe, the museum's permanent collection focuses on his life and translation of the Bible, an essential step in unifying and codifying the German language. Special exhibitions (on subjects such as Catholic views on Luther's heresy) are intriguing, although you can opt out for a lower entrance price (€6/4).