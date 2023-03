Dominating the northern side of Markt is the baroque facade of this former ducal residence, now housing tourist and municipal offices and the Thuringian Museum. Within, a series of restored rooms display Thuringian porcelain, clothing, faience, wrought iron, graphic art and other artefacts. While years of careful renovation were, at the time of research, nearly complete, the Rococo Hall and parts of the north wing remain inaccessible.