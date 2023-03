Dominating Eisenach's central square, this is the baptismal church of St Elizabeth and Johann Sebastian Bach. It's also where Martin Luther sang as a boy soprano, and later preached his reforming doctrine while under papal ban. At 11am, Monday to Saturday from June to September, there are free 30-minute organ recitals; drop in to appreciate the same acoustics as the Bach family, various members of which played here for over 130 years.